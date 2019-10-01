As Walmart (WMT) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Rhumbline Advisers Has Trimmed Position by $5.45 Million; Richard C Young & Company Decreased Its Norfolk Southern (NSC) Holding by $2.12 Million; Shares Declined

Richard C Young & Company decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 11.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company sold 10,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 85,173 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.98 million, down from 95,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $179.66. About 1.62 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 05/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION– IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern announces BiTA membership; 27/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Uses Analytics to Keep Trains on Track; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN BOOSTS EXPECTED ANNUAL REPURCHASES TO $1.5B; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern response to TRC Capital’s ‘mini-tender’ offer; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Announces Blockchain in Transport Alliance Membership; 27/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern appoints McClellan, Elkins to new positions; 30/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern receives American Chemistry Council award as industry-leading partner in responsible chemical transport

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers sold 49,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 2.39 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $263.98 million, down from 2.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $118.68. About 3.16 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 18/04/2018 – Walmart Announces 20 MMT of Supplier Emission Reductions through Project Gigaton; Unveils Plans for Expanding Electric Vehicle Charging Stations and Doubling U.S. Wind and Solar Energy Use; 09/05/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: (AP) Softbank chief exec Masayoshi Son confirms deal to sell stake in India’s Flipkart to Walmart; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart expands car-buying service to 250 stores – Automotive News; 20/03/2018 – WALMART’S MARC LORE SAYS WILL STICK WITH RETAILER FOR 5 YEARS; 05/03/2018 – Walmart: Meals Will Also Be Available via Online Grocery Pickup; 30/05/2018 – WALMART TO FUND COLLEGE DEGREES FOR U.S. EMPLOYEES AT 3 SCHOOLS; 17/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS RECENTLY REACHED AGREEMENTS TO DIVEST BANKING OPERATIONS IN WALMART CANADA AND WALMART CHILE; 18/04/2018 – WOWT 6 News: BREAKING: Omaha police are on scene of a reported shooting at the Irvington Walmart Supercenter; 23/04/2018 – WALMART HEAD OF FOOD SAFETY COMMENTS AT MIT BLOCKCHAIN EVENT; 16/05/2018 – Progressive Grcr: Walmart’s Scan & Shop Has Failed – It’s Time to Empower Associates

Richard C Young & Company, which manages about $977.77M and $527.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 3,388 shares to 46,150 shares, valued at $6.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 12,284 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Products & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.01M for 16.27 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $100,546 activity.

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12B and $53.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Irobot Corp Com (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 3,326 shares to 83,127 shares, valued at $7.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monro Muffler Brake Inc Com (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 3,953 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,777 shares, and has risen its stake in Equifax Inc Com (NYSE:EFX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings.