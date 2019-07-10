As Walmart (WMT) Market Value Rose, Holt Capital Advisors Dba Holt Capital Partners LP Has Trimmed by $347,745 Its Holding; As Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Shares Rose, Shareholder Anchor Capital Advisors Has Raised Position

Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 20.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp sold 3,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,115 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 17,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $321.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $112.51. About 1.62M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 07/05/2018 – Globe Technology: Walmart likely to announce Flipkart deal before end of week; 04/05/2018 – India’s Flipkart approves $15 bln stake sale to Walmart-led group – Bloomberg; 10/04/2018 – Walmart partners with Postmates to expand online grocery delivery; 23/04/2018 – POLL-Mexico’s Walmex expected to see 1st-qtr profit rise 11.5 pct; 11/04/2018 – Walmart Is Said Favored Over Amazon to Buy India’s Top E-tailer; 29/03/2018 – BREAKING: Walmart is in early stage acquisition talks with Humana – Dow Jones; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fourteen Classes of JPMCC 2014-C20; 01/04/2018 – Hlth Informatics: With the Walmart-Humana Revelation, a Cresting Wave of Disruptive Developments in U.S. Healthcare?; 01/04/2018 – Walmart may be seeking to counter Amazon’s influence, as well as trying to blunt the impact of a number of other health care mega-deals taking shape; 02/04/2018 – Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 19.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc bought 35,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 215,856 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.87 million, up from 180,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $145.92. About 372,583 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 27/03/2018 – India’s Reliance sells Texas shale assets for $100 mln; 06/03/2018 PIONEER CEO SAYS AVERAGE COST PER CRUDE BARREL WAS $19 IN 2017; 14/05/2018 – VP Hall Jr Gifts 900 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WES; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage to Sundance Energy for $102M; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS PERMIAN PRODUCTION TO GROW AS MUCH AS 24% 2018; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: GETTING LABOR TO PERMIAN IS CRITICAL IN SHORT TERM; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pioneer Natural Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Eagle Ford Acreage in Atascosa, LaSalle, Live Oak and McMullen Counties, Texas; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Sees 2018 Production 312 Mboe/Day-322 Mboe/Da

Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $167.52M and $344.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 1,145 shares to 39,986 shares, valued at $13.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45B for 23.25 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51 billion and $4.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14,835 shares to 260,904 shares, valued at $30.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 7,553 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,827 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).