As Walmart (WMT) Market Value Rose, Gabalex Capital Management Has Lifted Stake by $12.65 Million; As Gaslog LTD (GLOG) Valuation Declined, Holder Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has Cut Stake by $1.47 Million

Gabalex Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 71.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc bought 115,000 shares as the company's stock rose 8.90% . The hedge fund held 275,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.39 million, up from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $331.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $116.51. About 3.99M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Gaslog Ltd (GLOG) by 17.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 104,849 shares as the company's stock declined 10.04% . The hedge fund held 495,698 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.13 million, down from 600,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Gaslog Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $14.02. About 416,166 shares traded or 11.94% up from the average. GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) has declined 14.04% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.04% the S&P500.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02 billion and $6.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barclays Bk Plc by 599,800 shares to 935,100 shares, valued at $24.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy F (TTP) by 106,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Gaslog Partners Lp (NYSE:GLOP).

Analysts await GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 18.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.11 per share. GLOG’s profit will be $7.27 million for 38.94 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by GasLog Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 200.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 18.18% or $0.02 from last year's $0.11 per share. GLOG's profit will be $7.27 million for 38.94 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by GasLog Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 200.00% EPS growth.