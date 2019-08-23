As Walmart (WMT) Market Value Rose, Cutter & Company Brokerage Has Increased Its Position; Rgm Capital Maintains Position in Manhattan Associates (MANH)

Rgm Capital Llc increased its stake in Manhattan Associates Inc (MANH) by 7.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc bought 136,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.42% . The hedge fund held 2.01 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.59M, up from 1.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Manhattan Associates Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $85.38. About 333,151 shares traded. Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has risen 78.81% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MANH News: 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q Rev $130.6M; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q Adj EPS 37c; 13/03/2018 Manhattan Associates Named a Top Workplace in Atlanta for Sixth Straight Year; 24/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Short-Interest Ratio Rises 133% to 21 Days; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 31C; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Updates its Visionary TMS Solution to Address the Transportation Industry’s Biggest Challenges; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Sees 2018 Rev $546M-$558M; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q EPS 33c; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Maintains 2018 Full-Yr Guidance; 25/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 884.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 93,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 104,514 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.19M, up from 10,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $319.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $111.91. About 5.86M shares traded or 0.21% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 28/03/2018 – Democrats Take Positive View of Walmart in Reversal for Retailer; 12/04/2018 – Boston Metro: Exclusive: Walmart close to buying majority of India’s Flipkart; 09/05/2018 – Walmart to Purchase Controlling Stake in India’s Flipkart (Video); 09/05/2018 – Walmart renews bet on India with $16bn Flipkart deal; 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board; 20/04/2018 – WALMART – STEVE EASTERBROOK, CEO OF MCDONALD’S, AS A NEW INDEPENDENT NOMINEE TO BOARD; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades One and Affirms Three Classes of BACM 2006-1; 30/05/2018 – Walmart’s future may include in-store drone assistants and smart shopping carts; 16/03/2018 – Betabeat: Walmart’s Move Into India’s E-Commerce Sector Could Pose a Serious Threat to Amazon; 23/05/2018 – Cramer’s charts suggest investors buy Akamai and sell Walmart

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24 million and $1.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 35,250 shares to 1.84M shares, valued at $65.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 761,713 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.33 million shares, and cut its stake in Comscore Inc (NASDAQ:SCOR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold MANH shares while 88 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 68.69 million shares or 0.34% less from 68.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca owns 9,900 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Advisory Service Networks Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) for 277 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.02% invested in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) for 189,472 shares. Paloma Management has 14,876 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 76,896 shares. Legal & General Group Public Limited Com accumulated 262,283 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association stated it has 27,041 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Schroder Inv Mngmt Gp accumulated 170,249 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation has 9,534 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 746,742 were reported by Prudential Inc. Fort LP invested 0.04% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). 465,925 are owned by Royal National Bank Of Canada. Natixis Advsr LP has 11,815 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr invested 0.01% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH).