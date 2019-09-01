As Walmart (WMT) Market Value Rose, Amica Mutual Insurance Company Has Lowered Its Holding; Telus (TU) Stock Value Declined While Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Cut Holding by $1.47 Million

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 0.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 39,864 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 7.94 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $293.93M, down from 7.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $36.26. About 641,984 shares traded or 51.89% up from the average. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 10/05/2018 – Telus 1Q Net C$412M; 10/04/2018 – TELUS CORP T.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$52 FROM C$51; 10/05/2018 – TELUS announces election of directors; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet and mobile services; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 08/03/2018 Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from Iris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet an; 27/04/2018 – TELUS partners with Neil Squire Society to increase the accessibility of smartphones and touchscreen devices; 08/03/2018 – Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from lris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada

Amica Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 18.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company sold 9,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 44,292 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, down from 54,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $322.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $114.26. About 5.71M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 12/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Walmart close to buying majority of India’s Flipkart, deal likely by end-June; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide; 29/05/2018 – MEDIA-Executive VP of U.S. central operations at Walmart to take over realty division – Bloomberg; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: WALMART INC’S ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY PARTNERSHIPS WITH RIDE-HAILING SERVICES UBER AND LYFT HAVE ENDED; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Target misses profit forecast but maintains outlook; 17/05/2018 – Walmart’s Online Sales Grew by 33 Percent Amid Aggressive E-Commerce Push; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Walmart likely to announce Flipkart deal before end of this week; 23/04/2018 – WALMART IS GETTING SUPPLIERS TO PUT FOOD ON BLOCKCHAIN TO TRACK; 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 17/05/2018 – Rediff: Amazon readies plan to take on Walmart in India’s retail space

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $799.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) by 15,196 shares to 25,647 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 11,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,646 shares, and has risen its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acropolis Inv Lc reported 25,308 shares. Raymond James Assoc, Florida-based fund reported 3.08M shares. Evergreen Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 4,914 shares. Wedgewood Pa owns 2,510 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 52,983 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Lee Danner And Bass stated it has 0.94% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Glenview Bancorp Trust Dept stated it has 0.36% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Arete Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has 5,669 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 6.43M shares. 40,145 were accumulated by Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Com. Guardian Cap LP invested in 16,162 shares or 0.03% of the stock. One Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 28,474 shares. Charter Trust Co has 0.52% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.77% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Diligent Invsts Ltd reported 20,288 shares.

