As Walmart (WMT) Market Valuation Rose, Westover Capital Advisors Lifted Position by $958,457; As Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Market Value Declined, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has Boosted by $3.85 Million Its Position

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 1.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought 48,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 3.74 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $302.08 million, up from 3.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.09% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $89.99. About 973,682 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q EPS $1.38; 09/05/2018 – TE Connectivity Announces Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Dividend Record and Payment Dates; 06/03/2018 – PLDT Chooses Qwilt to Improve Quality and Increase Scale for Streaming Video Delivery Across the Philippines; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity exhibits data and power connectivity solutions at OCP Summit 2018; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Sales $14.5B-$14.7B

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 72.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 9,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 23,574 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, up from 13,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $112.99. About 10.52 million shares traded or 76.86% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 23/05/2018 – Walmart India, Flipkart top executives meet CCI; apprise of biz activities; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 29/03/2018 – Former Walmart US CEO Bill Simon says Congress should consider splitting up Amazon; 10/05/2018 – MEDIA-SoftBank chief Son undecided on selling stake in India’s Flipkart – Economic Times; 17/05/2018 – WALMART’S WMT.N ASDA SAYS CONTINUED TO SEE IMPROVING PERFORMANCE OF PRIVATE BRAND AND ONLINE GROCERY; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Murder suspect went shopping at Walmart during 2-day police standoff; 15/03/2018 – Former Walmart exec claims retail giant issued misleading e-commerce results in battle with Amazon; 29/03/2018 – Walmart in Early-Stage Acquisition Talks With Humana; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – INVESTMENT IN FLIPKART INCLUDES $2 BLN OF NEW EQUITY FUNDING; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Flipkart dialled Amazon after Walmart revived deal talks – Mint

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $50.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 595,454 shares to 670,874 shares, valued at $40.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roku Inc by 1.16 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 390,672 shares, and cut its stake in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK).

More notable recent TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TE Connectivity Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TE Connectivity declares $0.46 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Adding TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,812 were accumulated by First Hawaiian Comml Bank. Brown Brothers Harriman And Commerce invested in 6,860 shares or 0% of the stock. Nordea Investment Mngmt reported 0.39% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Pnc Serv Gp Incorporated has invested 0.02% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Df Dent And Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 25,659 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 0% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Guggenheim Cap Llc owns 80,093 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Voloridge Investment Lc owns 0.04% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 14,685 shares. Camarda Financial Advsrs Llc holds 7 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bankshares Of Nova Scotia has 0.02% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 64,642 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Company reported 13,358 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Huber Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 45,995 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0.01% or 32,220 shares. Moreover, Royal London Asset has 0% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Cordasco Fincl Network accumulated 5 shares or 0% of the stock.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39M and $192.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 39,742 shares to 33,288 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.