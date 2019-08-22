As Walmart (WMT) Market Valuation Rose, Twin Focus Capital Partners Has Lowered Its Stake by $970,000; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Declined, Shareholder Cutter & Company Brokerage Has Lowered Its Holding

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 39.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc sold 9,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 15,232 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $822,000, down from 25,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $48.58. About 3.07 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $975,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $320.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $112.21. About 772,679 shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 15/05/2018 – Walmart Inc expected to post earnings of $1.12 a share – Earnings Preview; 30/05/2018 – Walmart Inc. (WMT) CEO Doug McMillon Hosts 2018 Formal Business and Shareholders’ Meeting (Transcript); 11/04/2018 – Tesco defies UK retail gloom with surge in profit; 14/03/2018 – WALMART U.S. STORES CEO FORAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 04/05/2018 – A FINAL CLOSE OF WALMART-FLIPKART DEAL IS EXPECTED WITHIN 10 DAYS – BLOOMBERG CITING; 09/04/2018 – Pymnts.com: Walmart Steps Toward Flipkart Acquisition By Completing Due Diligence; 20/04/2018 – WALMART – KEVIN SYSTROM WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION TO BOARD; 30/05/2018 – Walmart’s New Education Benefit Puts Cap and Gown within Reach for Associates; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY WALMART U.S. COMPARABLE SALES, WITHOUT FUEL UP 2.1 PCT; 10/04/2018 – WALMART, POSTMATES IN PACT FOR ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.09B and $213.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 9,771 shares to 108,636 shares, valued at $4.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 5,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,870 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Retiree has 6,360 shares. Fairview Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 432,112 shares or 2.26% of the stock. Johnson Financial Gru Inc stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Chevy Chase Tru owns 1.20 million shares. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Flippin Bruce Porter reported 82,855 shares or 1.45% of all its holdings. First Bancorporation Of Mount Dora Inv Services reported 36,529 shares. Registered Advisor holds 0.77% or 14,285 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 4,380 were accumulated by Godshalk Welsh Capital. 344,980 were reported by Gulf Intll Commercial Bank (Uk) Limited. California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Dubuque State Bank And, a Iowa-based fund reported 155,337 shares. 18,058 are held by Burke Herbert Commercial Bank Tru. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.48% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverbridge Partners Limited Liability Company accumulated 72,079 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc owns 1,310 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt holds 0.72% or 26,390 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 0.92% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Chem Bankshares holds 152,685 shares. Trustmark Commercial Bank Department reported 168,268 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Papp L Roy And Assocs holds 0.32% or 32,556 shares. Cardinal Cap reported 126,061 shares. Stewart & Patten Llc holds 2.41% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 244,475 shares. Granite Invest Prns Lc has 78,980 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Lathrop Investment Management Corp accumulated 4.69% or 292,001 shares. Moreover, Lipe Dalton has 0.21% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 5,159 shares. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Liability invested in 15,695 shares. Jacobs Ca accumulated 228,583 shares or 2.1% of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth accumulated 105,347 shares or 1.23% of the stock.

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24 million and $351.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 4,988 shares to 50,117 shares, valued at $3.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 11,838 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,593 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

