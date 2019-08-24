As Walmart (WMT) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Wasatch Advisors Has Lowered by $782,790 Its Holding; Flow Traders Us Has Lifted Baidu (BIDU) Holding by $503,152

Flow Traders Us Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 51.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc bought 3,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 9,074 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, up from 6,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $101.85. About 6.13 million shares traded or 52.65% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 02/04/2018 – MEDIA-Baidu, Chongqing Sokon sign cooperation deal; 20/03/2018 – Skyworth and Baidu Established Strategic Partnership; 23/05/2018 – Baidu may sell CDRs next month, sources say; 28/03/2018 – Chinese streaming company iQiyi prices IPO at $18 per share; 17/04/2018 – Caixin: Pear Video Secures Funding From Tencent, Baidu; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 27/04/2018 – China’s Baidu beats forecasts as it sidesteps censors, boosts ad sales; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Receives First Batch of Licenses to Conduct Road Tests for Autonomous Cars in Beíjing; 18/05/2018 – CHINA’S BAIDU SAYS LU Ql STEPS DOWN AS COMPANY’S COO; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Will Divest a Majority Equity Stake in FSG, Which Has Been Renamed as Du Xiaoman Fincl

Wasatch Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 14.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc sold 8,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 47,602 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.64M, down from 55,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $316.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.83. About 6.06 million shares traded or 3.68% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 22/05/2018 – Chicken of the Sea International Resolves Antitrust Lawsuit With Walmart; 27/04/2018 – RPT-Advent close to buying 80 pct of Wal-Mart’s Brazil ops; 15/03/2018 – Whistleblower says Walmart, eyeing Amazon, cheated on e-commerce; 11/05/2018 – Infowars: Google Parent Company, Walmart Both Invest in “India’s Amazon”; 29/05/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart to steer clear of food-only retailing in India for now – Economic Times; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Optimism over U.S.-China trade lifts markets; 24/05/2018 – J SAINSBURY PLC SBRY.L – HOURLY RATE FOR EMPLOYEES TO INCREASE FROM £8 TO £9.20 PER HOUR; 12/04/2018 – Florida: Walmart Plans Estimated $200 Million in New Store Construction, lmprovements and Innovations in 2018; 17/04/2018 – Walmart’s website is getting a makeover; 15/03/2018 – Huynh alleges Walmart has been mislabeling products so that third-party vendors were paid lower commissions, among other “violations of the law.”

Flow Traders Us Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flexshares Iboxx 5 (TDTF) by 107,686 shares to 87,096 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xtrackers Msci Eafe Hedged Equ (DBEF) by 2.37M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 656,435 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays Tips E (IPE).

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28 billion and $9.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 238,659 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $97.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oil Sts Intl Inc (NYSE:OIS) by 45,518 shares in the quarter, for a total of 367,132 shares, and has risen its stake in Simulations Plus Inc (NASDAQ:SLP).