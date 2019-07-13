As Walmart (WMT) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Family Management Has Increased Its Stake; Exchange Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position in 3M Co (MMM) by $359,973

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 26.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc bought 1,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,356 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74M, up from 6,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.64B market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $173.34. About 3.01 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.75% by End-2Q vs 1.74% Prior (Survey); 15/03/2018 – 3M and Nobel Media Bring Prestigious Nobel Prize Inspiration Initiative to Minnesota; 11/04/2018 – Filtrete™ Brand from 3M Teams up with Amazon to Integrate the New Filtrete™ Smart Air Filter Line with Amazon Dash; 20/03/2018 – Rise of Big Data, Need for Energy Efficiency Drives Transformative Innovation in Data Center Industry; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 22/05/2018 – Vomela/3M Teambuilding Event Results in Donation to the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities; 24/04/2018 – PAVILLON: 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EXEC DIRECTOR, CEO; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch

Family Management Corp increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 21.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp bought 4,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 28,078 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, up from 23,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $327.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $114.6. About 3.65M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 28/04/2018 – Sainsbury Bids to Upend U.K. Supermarkets via Deal With Walmart; 09/05/2018 – Walmart to Invest in Flipkart Group, lndia’s Innovative eCommerce Company; 28/04/2018 – Asda deal frees Walmart to focus elsewhere; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Walmart May Benefit, Industry Posts 18th Straight Gain; 10/04/2018 – WALMART,POSTMATES PACT IN CHARLOTTE NC, EXPANSION PLANNED; 09/05/2018 – SoftBank CEO: Company’s $2.5 Billion FlipKart Stake Is Worth About $4 Billion in Walmart Deal; 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart; 08/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 10/04/2018 – Walmart Gets More Selective With Web Sellers After Growth Spurt; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N INTL CEO SAYS FLIPKART HAS MADE INVESTMENTS IN LOGISTICS BUT EXPECTS MORE INVESTMENTS FROM WALMART IN THE SPACE

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27 billion and $231.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 15,776 shares to 155,809 shares, valued at $10.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS) by 14,668 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,165 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "A Walmart World? Morgan Stanley Likes Walmart's Approach To Global Operations – Benzinga" on June 17, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: "This Is the Largest Retailer in America After Walmart – 24/7 Wall St." published on July 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "Munster: Walmart Should 'Dump' Amazon's Shipping Playbook – Benzinga" on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: "Better Buy: Amazon.com vs. Walmart – Motley Fool" published on July 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com's news article titled: "Can Kroger Catch Walmart in Online Grocery Sales? – The Motley Fool" with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 10 selling transactions for $17.27 million activity. $3.22M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by Bauman James L. $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was bought by PAGE GREGORY R on Thursday, May 9. Shares for $942,450 were sold by Gangestad Nicholas C. $841,392 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Bushman Julie L. The insider Vrohidis Ippocratis sold 8,153 shares worth $1.63 million. Keel Paul A had sold 9,410 shares worth $1.87 million on Friday, February 8.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: "Is 3M Stock a Buy? Hard to Say – Investorplace.com" on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "3M -1% as RBC says reputation 'eroding' – Seeking Alpha" published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "4 Stocks That Love to Raise Their Dividends – Yahoo Finance" on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: "Valero sues DuPont, others over contamination from firefighting foam – San Antonio Business Journal" published on July 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com's news article titled: "The 5 Worst Dow Jones Stocks So Far in 2019 – Investorplace.com" with publication date: June 17, 2019.

