As Walmart (WMT) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Altfest L J & Company Cut Its Stake by $1.03 Million; Ward Ferry Management LTD Has Raised Yy (YY) Holding by $16.13 Million; Shares Declined

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 18.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd bought 192,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 1.22M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.71M, up from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $55.88. About 251,561 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Schroder Adds Nutrien, Exits YY Inc: 13F; 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – HUYA SUBMITTED DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-1 ON A CONFIDENTIAL BASIS TO U.S. SEC FOR POSSIBLE IPO OF ADSS; 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG; 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN; 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – NUMBER OF ADSS PROPOSED TO BE OFFERED, SOLD AND DOLLAR AMOUNT PROPOSED TO BE RAISED IN PROPOSED IPO OF HUYA INC HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.77; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program

Altfest L J & Company Inc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 52.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc sold 5,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 4,887 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $951,000, down from 10,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $320.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $112.44. About 2.41M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 16/05/2018 – A new shop on Walmart’s website will feature more than 125 brands sold at Lord & Taylor, creating a “store within a store” both companies hope will boost sales; 16/05/2018 – Walmart and Lord & Taylor ready for new web store rollout; 04/05/2018 – Flipkart yet to finalize stake sale deal with Walmart; 02/05/2018 – Amazon’s bid is a counter to Walmart, which is reportedly in advanced talks to become the largest shareholder of Flipkart; 21/05/2018 – Walmart’s Price for Brazilian Unit May Reflect Lower Margins; 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart The company will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship; 02/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Walmart buying Pillpack, online pharmacy: sources -; 20/04/2018 – WALMART – JAMES CASH IS RETIRING FROM BOARD; 19/04/2018 – WALMART RELEASES CHECK OUT WITH ME IN 350 GARDEN CENTERS; 15/03/2018 – Cramer: Amazon, Walmart and Target sealed the fate of the toiling Toys R Us

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $365.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 37,127 shares to 45,031 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 11,084 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,785 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.