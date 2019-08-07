As Walmart (WMT) Market Valuation Rose, Holt Capital Advisors Dba Holt Capital Partners LP Cut Position; Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Holder New South Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake

Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 20.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp sold 3,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 14,115 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 17,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $320.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $108.55. About 3.41 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 06/03/2018 – 20-year-old sues Dick’s, Walmart over new age-restrictions on rifles; 11/04/2018 – Walmart Is Said Favored Over Amazon to Buy India’s Top E-tailer; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to Place FedEx Office Locations in Walmart Stores Over Next Two Years; 28/04/2018 – Sainsbury’s and Walmart’s Asda in talks about 10 bln stg merger – Sky News; 23/04/2018 – Walmart Close To $12 Billion Deal For India’s Flipkart After Earlier Amazon Chatter: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – Walmart 1Q Adj EPS $1.14; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Otlk On Walmart To Neg On Flipkart Announcement; 03/05/2018 – UK lawmakers seek answers from regulator on Sainsbury’s/Asda deal; 29/04/2018 – Walmart Would Own 40% of U.K. Business After Deal; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N SAYS CAN CONTINUE SHARE BUYBACK AND MAINTAIN A GOOD CREDIT PROFILE

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) by 2.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 15,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 552,047 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.17 million, up from 536,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $137.28. About 814,255 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 22/05/2018 – LRS Client Stanley Black & Decker To Present Session during ASUG Sapphire 2018; 15/03/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N : MELIUS RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY-ACCUMULATE FROM OVERWEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Declares Dividend of 63c; 07/05/2018 – STANLEY BLACK TO OFFER SKILLSOFT’S SKILLS TRAINING GLOBALLY; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 18/05/2018 – Garage Equipment Market: 2018 Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are Stanley Black & Decker, Snap-on, Fortive, APEX Tool, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFS STANLEY BLACK & DECKER’S IDR AT ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.80-$8.00; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why I’m Passing On Investing In Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Today – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “First, My Analysis Said Alphabet Returns To Highs; Then The Charts Confirmed – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “My Dividend Growth Portfolio July Update: 41 Holdings, 5 Buys, 1 Sell, 1 Covered Call – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “These 2 Companies Just Set the Tone for Industrial Earnings Season – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Today’s pickup: Furniture logistics climbing China tariff learning curve; Walmart takes first step to integrate e-commerce, brick-and-mortar – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How Walmart, Target, and eBay Are Taking on Prime Day – Motley Fool” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Stocks That Could Help You Send Your Kids to College – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Walmart looks for regulatory relief in India – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Only 3 Days Left To Cash In On Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15 before the open. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 22.43 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

