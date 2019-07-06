As Walmart Stores Com (WMT) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Meyer Handelman Co Cut Its Holding by $499,800; Oracle Com (ORCL) Share Value Rose While Smithbridge Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $457,390

Meyer Handelman Co decreased its stake in Walmart Stores Inc Com (WMT) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co sold 5,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 276,774 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.26M, down from 281,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Walmart Stores Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $317.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $111.98. About 2.67M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 30/05/2018 – Walmart Announces 2018 Formal Business and Annual Shareholders’ Meeting Voting Results; 06/03/2018 – Target profit misses estimates in holiday quarter, outlook disappoints; 24/04/2018 – DOORDASH ADDS WALMART GROCERY DELIVERY SERVICE IN ATLANTA; 08/05/2018 – Post-Star: New strip mall proposed across from Walmart on Route 9; 10/04/2018 – Walmart and Postmates to Expand the Retailer’s Online Grocery Delivery Option to More Than 40 % of U.S. Households; 26/03/2018 – WALMART: BELSHAM FORMERLY OF TESCO; 08/05/2018 – Royal Cup’s New Ready-to-Drink Cold Brew Coffees Hit Walmart Shelves; 29/04/2018 – Walmart it Talks with Advent International on Brazil Unit; 13/05/2018 – US opens Jerusalem embassy, Walmart results, Venezuela votes; 06/04/2018 – Times of India: Walmart completes due diligence for buying stake in Flipkart: Report

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (ORCL) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc sold 8,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,515 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, down from 73,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $59.28. About 12.54 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 22/05/2018 – Fourth-Gen Intelligent Data Hub Solution Frees Businesses from Oracle Lock-In; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 22/03/2018 – More Than 60% of Drug Safety Experts Plan To Use Al to Improve the Speed and Security of Adverse Event Case Processing; 22/05/2018 – Exclusive: Oracle’s Aggressive Sales Tactics Are Backfiring With Customers; 10/05/2018 – RIMINI STREET INC – EXPECT U.S. FEDERAL DISTRICT COURT TO RULE ON MATTER RELATED TO ORACLE SOMETIME IN 2018; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Loss $4.02B; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX LTD ACX.AX – SHAREHOLDERS HAVE VOTED IN FAVOUR OF PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY ORACLE CORP THROUGH ITS UNIT VIA A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT; 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 72C; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc, which manages about $174.53M and $166.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 7,870 shares to 16,982 shares, valued at $740,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “UBS, KeyBanc Preview Oracle’s Q4, Eye Forex Impact – Benzinga” on June 14, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Oracle Collaborates with Top Oracle PartnerNetwork Platinum Level Members to Rethink Customer Data Platform Market – PRNewswire” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oracle Is A Marketing Company – Seeking Alpha” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oracle’s Earnings Review: Heading To The Clouds – Seeking Alpha” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle (ORCL) Financials Meaningfully Improve, PT Raised to $66 at Jefferies – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tdam Usa reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Smithfield Trust Com stated it has 28,420 shares. Diversified Trust reported 0.02% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 2.34M are owned by Hsbc Holdings Plc. Gam Hldgs Ag invested in 94,965 shares. Roundview Cap Limited Liability stated it has 0.19% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Woodmont Counsel Limited Liability reported 21,554 shares. Chevy Chase has 0.5% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Levin Cap Strategies LP owns 107,200 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland), a Switzerland-based fund reported 22,354 shares. Altrinsic Glob Advisors Lc invested in 494,080 shares or 1.22% of the stock. Perigon Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.1% or 7,449 shares. Heritage Invsts Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). First Fin In holds 20,116 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Clark Grp holds 35,471 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37 billion for 20.87 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,100 shares to 319,550 shares, valued at $20.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc Com by 6,543 shares in the quarter, for a total of 997,178 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO).

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.43B for 23.14 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Walmart leads the retail pack in EV charging – Seeking Alpha” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Walmart’s Grocery Pickup Attracts a Different Class of Customers – Yahoo Finance” published on June 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “Target Ups the Ante on Worker Benefits – Motley Fool” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Indiaâ€™s PhonePe Is The Next Walmart Stock Catalyst – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Can Kroger Catch Walmart in Online Grocery Sales? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,972 were reported by Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Co. Fin Advisory Gp has invested 0.14% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Homrich And Berg invested in 0.04% or 7,283 shares. Vantage Invest Prns Limited Liability accumulated 0.02% or 2,381 shares. Summit Lc owns 4,500 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.37% or 6,285 shares. Moreover, Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Frontier Investment Management Commerce holds 1.46% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 241,484 shares. Atlas Browninc holds 0.42% or 6,046 shares in its portfolio. 1,331 were accumulated by Kistler. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) reported 9,964 shares. Van Eck Assocs stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Accredited holds 2,609 shares. Hl Financial Services Limited Com reported 134,234 shares stake. Menora Mivtachim Ltd reported 2.14% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).