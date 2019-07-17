As Walmart Stores Com (WMT) Valuation Rose, Meyer Handelman Co Has Decreased Its Stake; Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose While Aviance Capital Management Has Boosted by $454,545 Its Holding

Meyer Handelman Co decreased its stake in Walmart Stores Inc Com (WMT) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co sold 5,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 276,774 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.26M, down from 281,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Walmart Stores Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $327.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $114.76. About 3.41M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – IBT: Video Game Rumors: Walmart Website Lists ‘Rage 2,’ ‘Borderlands 3’ Ahead Of E3; 17/05/2018 – Walmart’s Tepid U.S. Growth Amid Wet April Damps Enthusiasm; 14/03/2018 – Walmart may be building drone army of robot bees to pollinate crops; 23/04/2018 – Award-Winning Breathe™ Multi Purpose Cleaner Now Available at Walmart Nationwide; 26/03/2018 – Walmart unit Jet.com taps Tesco veteran Simon Belsham as president; 16/03/2018 – Betabeat: Walmart’s Move Into India’s E-Commerce Sector Could Pose a Serious Threat to Amazon; 09/04/2018 – Apple says all its facilities now powered by clean energy; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EXCLUSIVE: Walmart’s Uber, Lyft partnerships end; 03/05/2018 – Relevium Launches Bioganix® on Walmart.com; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE

Aviance Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 80.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Management Llc bought 3,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,694 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, up from 4,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $137.08. About 20.02 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – Microsoft previously allowed partners it created technology with to commercialize it through licensing agreements; 17/04/2018 – Conduent Wins Contract to Deliver Comprehensive Transportation Ticketing System in Northern Italy; 17/04/2018 – LendUp and Nonprofit EARN Launch Cross-Sector Partnership to Combat America’s Savings Crisis; 29/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 15/05/2018 – Cohesity Delivers Web-Scale Simplicity for Secondary Data With Microsoft Azure; 16/05/2018 – The enterprise still uses email, but is moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TERRY MYERSON TO LEAVE; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES PANOS PANAY CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER/DEVICES; 14/05/2018 – RANE Sponsors Compliance Week 2018

Aviance Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.20 billion and $668.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan Etf by 149,134 shares to 111,152 shares, valued at $2.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vodafone Group Plc Adr (NASDAQ:VOD) by 200,608 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 283,140 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Industrial Average Etf (DIA).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 23.71 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 45,300 shares to 621,683 shares, valued at $14.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Corp Com (NYSE:GE) by 46,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

