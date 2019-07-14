As Walmart Stores Com (WMT) Share Value Rose, Holder Meyer Handelman Co Lowered Position; Element Capital Management Increased Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Stake by $2.79 Million as Share Price Declined

Meyer Handelman Co decreased its stake in Walmart Stores Inc Com (WMT) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co sold 5,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 276,774 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.26 million, down from 281,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Walmart Stores Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $327.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $114.6. About 3.65M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO SELL ITS HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART; 27/04/2018 – Walmart Vice President of Merchandising Execution and U.S. Manufacturing Is Featured Speaker at NPE: The Plastics Show Market; 08/03/2018 – Walmart Associates in Florida To Receive Approximately $42.7 Million in Cash Bonuses; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO BECOME LARGEST SHAREHOLDER IN FLIPKART GROUP; 04/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China; 30/05/2018 – Walmart: Shareholders Approved the Election of Each of Walmart’s 11 Director Nominees; 20/03/2018 – Walmart’s Lore: Staying Put and On Plan; 29/03/2018 – WALMART IS IN EARLY STAGE ACQUISITION TALKS WITH HUMANA – CNBC, CITING DOW JONES; 09/05/2018 – Anurag Kotoky: Breaking: Walmart supports Flipkart’s ambition to transform into publicly-listed, majority-owned subsidiary in; 12/04/2018 – Boston Metro: Exclusive: Walmart close to buying majority of India’s Flipkart

Element Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 926.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc bought 53,717 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 59,516 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15 million, up from 5,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $41.57. About 1.08 million shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 16.47% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.90% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 09/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Congratulates 2018 ProActive Combine Athletes For Their Commitment To Nutrition, And Peak Sports; 24/04/2018 – Herbalife: Ticker Symbol Will Remain HLF; 30/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION SAYS 49.7M SHRS TENDERED IN OFFER; 25/04/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION SAYS ELECTED NICHOLAS GRAZIANO, ALAN LEFEVRE, JUAN MIGUEL MENDOZA, AND MARGARITA PALAU-HERNANDEZ TO ITS BOARD; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD – RAISING FY 2018 VOLUME POINT GUIDANCE RANGE TO 3% – 7% GROWTH; 29/05/2018 – RT @PlainSite: Today, we are pleased to release our second Reality Check report: Herbalife Nutrition, Ltd; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD HLF.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.33 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – Public Health Leaders, Dr. Richard Carmona and Dr. John Agwunobi, To Present Symposium on Rethinking Food Security at 2018 SXSW; 17/05/2018 – Herbalife Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition 1Q Net $82.1M

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 16,856 shares to 9,885 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 73,123 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,345 shares, and cut its stake in Affiliated Managers Group In (NYSE:AMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold HLF shares while 65 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 0.03% less from 139.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of Mellon holds 0.01% or 893,533 shares in its portfolio. Glob Endowment Mngmt LP owns 20,200 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Fdx Advsrs stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Cibc Asset Inc holds 0% or 9,316 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 769,996 shares. Aperio Group Ltd has 141,236 shares. Lmr Prns Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 43,439 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 1.24M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc holds 537,219 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Gideon Advsr invested in 13,087 shares. 55,730 are held by Gateway Advisers Ltd. Jennison Assocs Ltd Llc holds 0% or 31,839 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv has invested 0.03% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability owns 23,480 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Liability holds 5,861 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 45,300 shares to 621,683 shares, valued at $14.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 10,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 226,969 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Corp Com (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boltwood Management has 0.93% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Fiduciary Finance Of The Southwest Inc Tx has 0.37% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 12,916 shares. Segment Wealth Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.12% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Dodge Cox reported 164,590 shares stake. Essex Services Inc has invested 0.18% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 65,003 were accumulated by Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Corp. Pacific Global Investment Mngmt has 1.45% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 67,156 shares. Agf Investments Inc holds 0.26% or 240,563 shares. Bankshares Of Hawaii has invested 0.28% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Farmers Natl Bank has 10,602 shares. First Tru Limited Partnership reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Ntv Asset Mngmt Limited Co invested in 3,831 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Spinnaker Trust accumulated 31,400 shares. Kj Harrison And Ptnrs has invested 0.4% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Fairfield Bush And Company holds 1.9% or 58,599 shares.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45B for 23.68 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

