As Walmart Stores Com (WMT) Market Valuation Rose, Meyer Handelman Co Cut Position; Mbia (MBI) Shareholder Taylor Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.47 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Meyer Handelman Co decreased its stake in Walmart Stores Inc Com (WMT) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co sold 5,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 276,774 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.26 million, down from 281,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Walmart Stores Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $322.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $114.67. About 5.21M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 31/05/2018 – PlanetRetail RNG, One Click Retail and Clavis Insight to Host A Special Edition ‘Winning with Walmart’ Webinar for Consumer Goo; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CEO SAYS FLIPKART IS GENERATING LOSSES TO GENERATE GROWTH; 08/05/2018 – WALMART CONFIRMS PACT WITH UBER ENDED; 23/04/2018 – New Indian Exprs: In power-struggle against Amazon, Walmart could take over Flipkart very soon in USD 12 billion deal; 20/03/2018 – Truveris Appoints Sally Welborn, former head of Walmart Global Benefits to Board of Directors; 28/04/2018 – SAINSBURY SAYS IN ADVANCED DISCUSSIONS WITH WALMART ON ASDA; 05/04/2018 – BLK: BlackRock not featuring Walmart, Dick’s in some funds over; 17/05/2018 – Walmart Sees Flipkart Investment Cutting FY19 EPS by 25c-30c if Deal Closes at 2Q End; 20/04/2018 – Walmart Releases 2018 Annual Report, Proxy Statement, Global Responsibility Report and Global Ethics and Compliance Program; 23/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer and technician Marc Chaikin find clear buy and sell signals in the charts of Akamai Technologies and Walmart

Taylor Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Mbia Inc (MBI) by 19.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc sold 163,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.57% . The hedge fund held 678,712 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46 million, down from 842,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mbia Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $760.26 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.95. About 656,714 shares traded. MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) has declined 3.32% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MBI News: 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q ADJ. LOSS 69C-SHR; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – ADJUSTED BOOK VALUE (ABV) PER SHARE WAS $28.60 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED WITH $29.32 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 01/05/2018 – MBIA Gives Lynn Tilton 15 Months to Pay Zohar Debt in Bankruptcy; 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE WAS $13.97 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED WITH $15.44 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 09/05/2018 – MBIA Book Value/Share $13.97 at March 31; 21/05/2018 – LYNN TILTON AND MBIA WIN COURT APPROVAL OF ZOHAR SETTLEMENT; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $28.60; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Loss/Shr $1.12; 28/03/2018 – MBIA FILES CEO BILL FALLON’S LETTER TO OWNERS WITH SEC

More notable recent MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MBIA Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of MBIA Inc. (MBI) – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: Market’s Roller Coaster Ride Continues – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “MBIA (MBI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MBIA sues banks over defaulted Puerto Rico bonds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Walmart pulls back on gun sales – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Walmart Mexico offers same-day delivery – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 57% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “What The Truck?!? â€“ Headhaul: Dow Is Down – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “WMT, CSIQ among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 10,100 shares to 226,969 shares, valued at $9.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 319,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackstone Group LP Com Unit (NYSE:BX).