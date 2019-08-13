As Walmart Com (WMT) Stock Value Rose, Cullen Frost Bankers Has Cut Position by $367,533; Analog Devices (ADI) Holder Generation Investment Management Llp Has Trimmed Position by $59.56 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc Com (WMT) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc sold 3,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 76,950 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.51M, down from 80,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $300.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $105.12. About 5.76 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 02/04/2018 – ThinkAdvisor: Walmart, Humana Move Closer as Separate Upheavals Threaten; 07/05/2018 – WALMART INTRODUCES ADDITIONAL MEASURES TO HELP CURB OPIOID ABUSE AND MISUSE; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY WALMART U.S. COMPARABLE SALES, WITHOUT FUEL UP 2.1 PCT; 20/03/2018 – WALMART EXEC SPEAKS AT SHOPTALK CONFERENCE IN LAS VEGAS; 17/05/2018 – Walmart Holds Its Ground in U.S. Amid Unseasonable April Weather; 09/05/2018 – WALMART WMT.N TO BUY 75 PCT STAKE IN FLIPKART FOR $15 BLN -TV; 24/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Partnership With Noreen Taylor, CEO of Donore by The Organic Face; 12/04/2018 – WALMART WMT.N LIKELY TO REACH A DEAL TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN INDIAN E-COMMERCE FIRM FLIPKART BY END-JUNE; 09/05/2018 – SOFTBANK’S SON SAYS WALMART IS PURCHASING FLIPKART; 14/03/2018 – WALMART TO EXPAND ONLINE GROCERY OPTION TO OVER 100 METRO AREAS

Generation Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 5.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp sold 567,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The hedge fund held 10.11 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06B, down from 10.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $108.96. About 1.19 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ALSO PRICED $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.950% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE JANUARY 12, 2021; 29/05/2018 – Analog Devices Inc expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES REPORTS OFFERING OF $750M NOTES; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF AMOUNT OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 29/03/2018 – Dir Champy Gifts 300 Of Analog Devices Inc; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X Immersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 RATING TO ANALOG DEVICES’ PROPOSED SR

Generation Investment Management Llp, which manages about $13.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 80,526 shares to 5.78 million shares, valued at $612.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aptiv Plc by 1.23 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.22M shares, and has risen its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL).

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $451.11 million for 22.33 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Lc invested in 0% or 2,961 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc holds 1.50M shares. Alps Inc reported 3,734 shares. Salem Cap Mngmt Inc reported 6,450 shares. Peddock Cap Lc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 1,563 shares. Schroder Inv Gru reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Cibc Markets owns 0.08% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 89,277 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt has 114,721 shares. Sigma Planning invested in 3,450 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Credit Agricole S A invested in 100 shares. Federated Investors Pa owns 405,350 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Waddell And Reed Inc holds 0.41% or 1.58 million shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr owns 4,850 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 3,169 were reported by Park Natl Oh.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. B Riley Wealth Inc invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Gamble Jones Counsel has 28,100 shares. Ohio-based Johnson Inv Counsel has invested 0.66% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Hs Mngmt Prns Limited Co reported 6.19% stake. Gibraltar Capital Management owns 8,696 shares. Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.45% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Fmr Ltd Llc has invested 0.28% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Optimum Advisors reported 0.62% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Westchester Cap reported 94,651 shares stake. Perkins Coie Trust has invested 0.05% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Green Square Cap Lc holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 12,995 shares. Windward Ca accumulated 0.28% or 22,645 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 54,179 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt Incorporated, California-based fund reported 30,162 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Com accumulated 6,574 shares.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15 before the open. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 21.72 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc Shs (NYSE:MDT) by 32,553 shares to 248,874 shares, valued at $22.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp Com (NYSE:MPC) by 50,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,132 shares, and has risen its stake in Cboe Global Markets Inc Com (NASDAQ:CBOE).

