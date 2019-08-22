As Walmart Com (WMT) Market Valuation Rose, Wunderlich Securities Upped by $317,772 Its Holding; Alphaone Investment Services Raised Its Facebook (FB) Holding by $2.20 Million

Alphaone Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 39.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc bought 13,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 46,940 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.82 million, up from 33,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $519.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $182.17. About 8.07 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Facebook Blowback Turns into a Storm; 15/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS MOST IMPORTANT MEASURE USED IS IMPACT; 26/03/2018 – LAWYERS FOR BREXIT CAMPAIGN WHISTLEBLOWERS SAYS THERE IS A PRIMA FACIE CASE THAT VOTE LEAVE BROKE ELECTION LAW IN THE EU REFERENDUM; 24/05/2018 – It demonstrates the fact that Facebook does not understand or respect the practice of journalism; 05/04/2018 – ICO: INVESTIGATING 30 ORGANIZATIONS, INCLUDING FACEBOOK; 15/05/2018 – Peak6 Investments Adds Netease, Exits Apple, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 16/04/2018 – German businesses worry EU digital tax will worsen transatlantic tensions; 26/04/2018 – Advertisers flock to Facebook undeterred by privacy scandal; 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Indonesia opens investigation into Facebook privacy breach

Wunderlich Securities Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc Com (WMT) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc bought 3,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 32,327 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15M, up from 29,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $319.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $111.81. About 4.02M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 06/04/2018 – Walmart completes due diligence for buying into India’s Flipkart; 04/04/2018 – Amazon, Walmart Seen Squaring Off Over India With Flipkart Talks; 02/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Walmart buying Pillpack, online pharmacy: sources -; 15/03/2018 – FORMER WALMART EXECUTIVE FILES WHISTLEBLOWER SUIT IN CALIFORNIA; 23/03/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: #BREAKING: Now @CNBC is saying there’s ‘no truth’ to the Target-Kroger merger report, according to source…; 23/04/2018 – BusinessDay (ZA): Walmart said to be close to $12bn deal with Naspers-backed Flipkart; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – IF ADDITIONAL INVESTORS JOIN FUNDING ROUND, IT COULD RESULT IN CO’S INVESTMENT STAKE IN FLIPKART MOVING LOWER AFTER DEAL CLOSE; 08/05/2018 – Walmart’s online grocery delivery partnerships with ride-hailing services Uber and Lyft have ended, according to two sources; 17/04/2018 – The upgraded website will be personalized based on a shopper’s local Walmart store; 03/05/2018 – Factor Daily: Walmart to buy 73% of Flipkart for up to $16 bn; Alphabet might put in $3 bn

