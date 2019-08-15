As Walmart Co L (WMT) Market Value Rose, Hexavest Increased by $2.06 Million Its Stake; Anthem (ANTM) Holder Suvretta Capital Management Has Lowered Holding

Suvretta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc sold 18,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 283,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.27 million, down from 301,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $271.39. About 184,099 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES 2018 NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $14.12 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 25/04/2018 – Inside the Confidential N.F.L. Meeting to Discuss National Anthem Protests; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Net $1.31B; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Latest On Anthem Debate; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects ANTM’s Very Strong Business Profile and Strong Fincl Performance and Earnings; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: ANTHEM FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 22/03/2018 – Football Rumors: 49ers Free Agent Eric Reid Won’t Kneel For Anthem; 30/05/2018 – Trump Told Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones NFL Anthem Protests Were ‘Very Winning’ Issue — Deposition; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln

Hexavest Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc Co L (WMT) by 4.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc bought 21,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The hedge fund held 457,586 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.63 million, up from 436,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc Co L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $317.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.60% or $4.89 during the last trading session, reaching $111.09. About 6.09M shares traded or 4.29% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 08/05/2018 – WALMART INC’S WMT.N ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY PARTNERSHIPS WITH RIDE-HAILING SERVICES UBER AND LYFT HAVE ENDED; 06/04/2018 – Home Chef in sale talks with Kroger; 20/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Trump’s next $100 bln tariff dilemma: hit Wal-Mart or Apple Store?; 11/05/2018 – Walmart is spending $16 billion to buy a majority stake in Flipkart, India’s largest e-commerce company; 24/04/2018 – DoorDash Signs on as a Key Delivery Provider of Walmart’s Online Grocery Program in the Atlanta Metro Area; 09/05/2018 – Walmart to Invest in Flipkart Group, lndia’s Innovative eCommerce Company; 25/05/2018 – Half of Walmart’s workforce are part-time workers -labor group; 06/03/2018 – Wal-Mart de Mexico Plans 20% More Investment in 2018; 14/03/2018 – Walmart ramps up Amazon battle with online grocery push; 07/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – COS’ ADVANCED AUTHCONTROL WILL BE IMPLEMENTED AT WALMART & SAM’S CLUBS LOCATIONS IN U.S

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mngmt Lc accumulated 4,867 shares or 0.3% of the stock. 8,954 are owned by Fincl Advisory Serv. Chicago Equity Ltd holds 91,910 shares. Sfmg Llc invested in 5,627 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Summit Asset Limited Company owns 9,254 shares. Foundation Res Mngmt reported 4,529 shares. 50,744 were accumulated by Cognios Capital Limited Liability Corporation. Private Wealth Ptnrs Limited Com invested in 2,233 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Eagle Mgmt Ltd Company holds 1.57% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 27,397 shares. Hl Fin Services Lc reported 0.2% stake. Paradigm Financial Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 3,719 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Cim Invest Mangement Inc has invested 0.44% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Van Eck holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 115,620 shares. Torch Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has 22,501 shares for 1.36% of their portfolio. Moreover, Greatmark Investment Prtn has 0.54% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 17,628 shares.

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29 billion and $7.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telus Corp Co L (NYSE:TU) by 97,010 shares to 127,333 shares, valued at $4.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in B2gold Corp Util (NYSEMKT:BTG) by 294,341 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.33M shares, and cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd El.

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31 million and $3.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 50,319 shares to 51,119 shares, valued at $91.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 1.24 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.28M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

