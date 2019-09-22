As Walker & Dunlop (WD) Valuation Rose, Rdl Financial Trimmed Stake by $372,855; Nextera Energy (NEE) Holder Tiedemann Wealth Management Trimmed Its Holding by $1.33 Million as Stock Value Rose

Rdl Financial Inc decreased its stake in Walker & Dunlop Inc (WD) by 26.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rdl Financial Inc sold 7,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.73% . The institutional investor held 19,147 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02M, down from 26,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rdl Financial Inc who had been investing in Walker & Dunlop Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $56.49. About 230,903 shares traded or 92.03% up from the average. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) has declined 0.19% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WD News: 12/03/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Announces Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 14/03/2018 – Walker & Dunlop to Acquire Asset Management Platform; 14/03/2018 – WALKER & DUNLOP INC – TO ACQUIRE JCR IN ALL CASH TRANSACTION; 30/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Secures $82 Million in Bridge Financing for Lakeside Apartments in Texas; 06/03/2018 Walker & Dunlop at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 04/04/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Provides Two Bridge Loans Totaling $75 Million for Large Multifamily Repositioning Projects; 20/04/2018 – DJ Walker & Dunlop Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WD); 02/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop 1Q Servicing Portfolio of $76B at March 31; 21/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Structures Equity and Debt Construction Financing for New Multifamily Property in Washington, D.C; 22/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Closes Unique $17.3M Construction Loan for Affordable Assisted Living Facility

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 6.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 6,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 96,542 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.78 million, down from 103,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $225.72. About 4.75M shares traded or 145.49% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.73 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q Net $4.4B; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – NOW EXPECTS 12-15 PCT/YR GROWTH IN LIMITED PARTNER DISTRIBUTIONS AS “REASONABLE RANGE OF EXPECTATIONS” THROUGH AT LEAST 2023; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Palms Insurance Company, Limited; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Expects to Maintain $5B-$7B of Excess Balance Sheet Capacity; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95, EST. $7.73; 24/05/2018 – NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 EPS, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07 billion for 25.77 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35B and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 23,991 shares to 53,174 shares, valued at $2.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 19,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 232,697 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Analysts await Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.35 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.17 per share. WD’s profit will be $41.49 million for 10.46 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual earnings per share reported by Walker & Dunlop, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 20 investors sold WD shares while 54 reduced holdings.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $20,401 activity.