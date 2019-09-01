As Walker & Dunlop (WD) Stock Value Rose, New Amsterdam Partners Trimmed Its Position by $1.15 Million; As Equifax (EFX) Stock Price Rose, Holder Toth Financial Advisory Lowered by $691,126 Its Position

New Amsterdam Partners Llc decreased its stake in Walker & Dunlop Inc (WD) by 13.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc sold 22,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.73% . The institutional investor held 150,926 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.68 million, down from 173,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Walker & Dunlop Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $55.86. About 74,171 shares traded. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) has declined 0.19% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WD News: 06/03/2018 Walker & Dunlop at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 25/04/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Grows Capital Markets Team in South Florida; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Walker & Dunlop; 14/03/2018 – WALKER & DUNLOP TO BUY ASSET MGMT PLATFORM; 02/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop 1Q Servicing Portfolio of $76B at March 31; 02/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop 1Q Net $36.9M; 02/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $52M; 02/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop 1Q Rev $147.5M; 03/04/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Hires Capital Markets Professional in South Florida; 08/03/2018 – WALKER & DUNLOP INC – HAS FORMED WALKER & DUNLOP STRUCTURED FINANCE

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 14.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp sold 5,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The institutional investor held 33,312 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, down from 39,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $146.38. About 540,848 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 04/04/2018 – JUDGE REJECTS EQUIFAX INC EFX.N MOTION TO DISMISS LAWSUIT BY MASSACHUSETTS OVER DATA BREACH -COURT PAPERS; 29/05/2018 – Equifax Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 14/03/2018 – SEC SAYS U.S. ATTORNEY’S OFFICE FOR THE NORTHERN DISTRICT OF GEORGIA ALSO FILED CRIMINAL CHARGES AGAINST FORMER EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE JIN YING; 14/03/2018 – Ex-Equifax executive charged after […]; 22/03/2018 – Survey: Americans Spent $1.4B on Credit Freeze Fees in Wake of Equifax Breach; 14/03/2018 – Former Equifax Executive Charged With Insider Trading by S.E.C; 22/03/2018 – Racing to the Dealership: Baby Boomers and Millennials Show Off Their Credit Savvy in New Survey; 07/05/2018 – EQUIFAX – STATEMENT SUBMITTED TO CONGRESSIONAL COMMITTEES PROVIDED ADDITIONAL DETAIL ON DATA ELEMENTS STOLEN IN CYBERSECURITY INCIDENT RELATED TO AFFECTED U.S. CONSUMERS; 12/03/2018 – Six months after the Equifax data breach, consumers are doing little to protect themselves from scammers; 14/04/2018 – Proxy adviser ISS recommends against five Equifax directors over cyberbreach

Analysts await Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.46 earnings per share, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EFX’s profit will be $175.07 million for 25.07 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Equifax Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.29% EPS growth.

More notable recent Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Equifax Data-Driven Marketing Digital Customer Insights Now Available Through the Eyeota Audience Marketplace – PRNewswire” on August 13, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Think Amazon Will Save Rite Aid Stock? Think Again. – Investorplace.com” published on August 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Lesson From The Capital One Data Breach: The Cloud Is Vulnerable, And We Shouldn’t Forget It – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Estimating The Fair Value Of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Equifax Board of Directors declares quarterly dividend – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Com Mn holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 296,256 shares. Moreover, Moody National Bank Trust Division has 0% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 131 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Natl Pension Serv invested in 149,778 shares. The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Mackenzie Fincl Corp stated it has 2.46M shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Fundsmith Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.39% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Guardian Life Ins Of America has 0.01% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 339 shares. Moreover, Sun Life has 0.09% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Moreover, Transamerica Fincl Advisors has 0.01% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Moreover, Comgest Global Invsts Sas has 0.11% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 43,700 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Lc holds 6,438 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 10,083 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 44,606 shares.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp, which manages about $319.42 million and $427.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr by 12,734 shares to 19,606 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 10,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $19,788 activity.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) by 56,275 shares to 156,257 shares, valued at $3.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 64,957 shares in the quarter, for a total of 194,159 shares, and has risen its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp Shs (NYSE:TMHC).

More notable recent Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “14 Top Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Commercial real estate finance firm enters Houston market with former JLL team – Houston Business Journal” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Western Digital, Turquoise Hill Resources, and Range Resources Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Walker & Dunlop: Priced For Sustainable Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on January 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold WD shares while 57 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.35 million shares or 3.04% less from 24.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 0.04% stake. 4.12 million were accumulated by Blackrock. Moreover, Glenmede Tru Company Na has 0% invested in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 1,661 shares or 0% of the stock. The Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0% in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD). Legal General Gru Public Limited Liability Co accumulated 70,996 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Co owns 0.01% invested in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) for 98,638 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD). Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) for 7,182 shares. Moreover, Geode Cap Management Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) for 448,897 shares. Moreover, Pnc has 0% invested in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) for 1,235 shares. Meeder Asset Management has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 7,779 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 0.01% or 34,311 shares.