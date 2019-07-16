As Wal (WMT) Valuation Rose, Lynch & Associates Has Boosted Its Position by $418,555; Cadinha & Co Stake in Boeing Co (BA) Has Decreased as Stock Value Declined

Cadinha & Co Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 73.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc sold 3,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,060 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $404,000, down from 4,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $361.61. About 4.64 million shares traded or 3.18% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/03/2018 – BRAZIL GOVT SAID TO STILL BE STUDYING BOEING-EMBRAER DEAL; 18/04/2018 – President Trump pressured the emir of Kuwait into an arms deal on behalf of Boeing; 23/03/2018 – The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) unanimously voted in January to reject Boeing’s complaint and discarded a Commerce Department recommendation to slap a near 300 percent duty on sales of the 110-to-130-seat Bombardier CSeries jets for five years; 27/03/2018 – Adient and Boeing to showcase their collaboration in aircraft seating at Aircraft lnteriors Expo; 18/05/2018 – The Star Vancouver: #Breaking: A passenger jet believed to be a Boeing 737 has reportedly crashed at Havana’s Jose Marti; 25/05/2018 – BOEING IS SAID TO EMBED EX-737 MAX BOSS AT ROLLS ON ENGINE WOES; 06/03/2018 – JET AIRWAYS TO INDUCT 81 BOEING 737-MAX PLANES BY 2024: SINHA; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N AND GENERAL ATOMICS COULD SEE DRONE SALES INCREASE AFTER NEW EXPORT POLICY…; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – AGREED WITH AIRBUS TO TERMINATE ORDER FOR 22 A350S, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY PLACED BY US AIRWAYS; 10/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S LION AIR GROUP ANNOUNCES PURCHASE OF 50 BOEING 737 MAX 10 JETS FOR $6.24 BLN

Lynch & Associates increased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 6.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lynch & Associates bought 4,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 75,015 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32 million, up from 70,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lynch & Associates who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $328.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $114.98. About 3.32M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 10/04/2018 – WALMART – POSTMATES TO “POWER” WALMART’S ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY PROGRAM IN CHARLOTTE, NC; 26/03/2018 – Caixin: Walmart Closes Doors to Alipay in Western China; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Murder suspect went shopping at Walmart during 2-day police standoff; 09/05/2018 – Walmart fought hard for this deal because it could be crucial in its fight against Amazon; 30/05/2018 – Metro: Team Sonic Racing screenshots leaked by Walmart; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – ANTICIPATE CONTINUATION OF CURRENT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 14/05/2018 – Walmart: Under Shareholders Agreement, Two Directors Will Be Appointed by Certain Minority Shareholders, One Director Will Be Founder –Filing; 09/05/2018 – SoftBank’s Son: Walmart Reached Deal for Control of Flipkart Last Night; 11/04/2018 – Walmart Is Said Favored Over Amazon to Buy India’s Top E-tailer; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Sainsbury’s tie-up under new scrutiny, over 100 MPs criticise changes to staff pay – The Times

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The 3 Big Reasons to Buy Walmart Stock in 2019 – Investorplace.com” on June 24, 2019, also Bloomberg.com with their article: “Kroger Stumbles as Competition Gets Fiercer in the Grocery Space – Bloomberg” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Bed Bath & Beyondâ€™s Struggles Deepen – The Motley Fool” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Can Kroger End Its Market-Share Slide This Week? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated holds 0.3% or 7,033 shares in its portfolio. Hl Financial Serv Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Kentucky-based fund reported 134,234 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 163 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jacobs Levy Equity Management owns 7,600 shares. Perigon Wealth Management Limited Liability Co reported 2,022 shares stake. Gladius Capital Mgmt LP holds 35,155 shares. Keybank National Association Oh accumulated 372,279 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Nbt National Bank & Trust N A Ny stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Partnervest Advisory Svcs Ltd Llc holds 4,074 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Df Dent And holds 4,441 shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership stated it has 0.25% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Bb&T holds 0.18% or 102,040 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd holds 0.12% or 5,647 shares. Moon Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 6.12% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). John G Ullman & stated it has 0.16% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Raytheon (RTN) Secures Contract from Boeing (BA) as Radar Supplier for B-52 Bomber Radar Modernization Program – StreetInsider.com” on July 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Trump: Qatar Buying ‘Large Numbers’ Of Boeing Planes – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing’s Stock On Cusp Of Steep Sell-Off – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Saudi Airline First to Cancel Boeing 737 MAX Order – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing At $350 In Pre-Market: Our Buy Price, Also WeWork Won’t Work – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. On Tuesday, February 12 LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 8,500 shares. 19,500 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $7.83M were sold by Smith Gregory D. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN had sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50M on Monday, February 4. Shares for $1.20 million were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pekin Hardy Strauss has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Abner Herrman Brock Limited Liability Company accumulated 86,401 shares or 5.08% of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement reported 837,218 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Aviance Cap Ptnrs Limited owns 30,928 shares for 3.38% of their portfolio. Colony Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Com invested 1.18% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Essex Invest Mgmt Llc accumulated 73 shares. Savant Cap owns 8,149 shares. Capital Ca has invested 0.31% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cap Invsts has 0.25% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2.05 million shares. Legal & General Public Limited Com holds 2.71 million shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Kwmg Ltd Liability holds 6,918 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Swiss Natl Bank stated it has 0.75% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Insight 2811 reported 2,680 shares. Bowen Hanes & Incorporated holds 105,112 shares or 1.77% of its portfolio. Godshalk Welsh Cap Management reported 1,280 shares stake.