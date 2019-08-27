As Wal (WMT) Stock Value Rose, Hugh Johnson Advisors Boosted Position; As Pgt Innovations (PGTI) Market Valuation Rose, Cipher Capital LP Trimmed Position by $841,750

Cipher Capital Lp decreased its stake in Pgt Innovations Inc (PGTI) by 65.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp sold 64,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The hedge fund held 33,982 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $470,000, down from 98,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Pgt Innovations Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $813.94 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.95. About 207,988 shares traded. PGT Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGTI) has declined 33.11% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PGTI News: 27/04/2018 – PGT Innovations Partners with All-Star Children’s Foundation for the Giving Challenge; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses; 16/03/2018 PGT Innovations Celebrates Female Leadership During Women’s History Month; 13/04/2018 – PETROBRAS: PGT SIGNED UP TO $400M LOAN WITH CACIB; 11/05/2018 – Florida Governor Visits PGT Innovations; 04/05/2018 – PGT Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – PGT Innovations Partners with All-Star Children’s Foundation for the Giving Challenge; 19/04/2018 – DJ PGT Innovations Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGTI); 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 25/04/2018 – PGT Innovations Expands Manufacturing Locations in Miami

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 15.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc bought 5,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 37,314 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64M, up from 32,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $320.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $112.36. About 4.75 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – Walmart renews bet on India with $16bn Flipkart deal; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington-Beijing trade talks; Kroger bets on automation; 22/03/2018 – The Real Real Fills New Roles With Hires From Walmart and Amazon; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CEO SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO INVEST IN PRICE COMPETITIVENESS AND WAGES IN THE US, HAS TO WORK MORE ON INCREASING ASSORTMENT AND BEING ON TIME; 22/05/2018 – SoftBank: Selling Entire Stake in India’s Flipkart to Walmart; 24/04/2018 – DoorDash Tests Grocery Delivery With Walmart, Challenging Amazon; 17/05/2018 – Walmart 1Q EPS 72c; 28/04/2018 – SAINSBURY IS SAID TO CONSIDER BUYING ASDA FROM WALMART; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 07/05/2018 – WALMART – AS OF JAN. 1, 2020, WALMART & SAM’S CLUB WILL REQUIRE E-PRESCRIPTIONS FOR CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $324.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 10,677 shares to 64,591 shares, valued at $6.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Mid Cap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 1,293 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,694 shares, and cut its stake in First Republic Bank San Franci (NYSE:FRC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $157,440 activity. Jackson Jeffrey T had bought 4,000 shares worth $56,240 on Wednesday, March 6.

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00M and $1.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 94,673 shares to 104,672 shares, valued at $9.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vishay Intertechnology Inc (NYSE:VSH) by 29,081 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,162 shares, and has risen its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT).