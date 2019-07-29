As Wal (WMT) Stock Rose, Montag A & Associates Has Raised Its Stake by $658,048; Banbury Partners Has Cut Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) Position by $14.47 Million

Banbury Partners Llc decreased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) by 48.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc sold 314,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 336,717 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.73M, down from 651,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $52.75. About 501,242 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 40.90% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster Provides Update on Spin-off of Amer Home Shield, Announces Interim Pres of AHS; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER: PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD TO LEAVE; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q EPS 30c; 05/04/2018 – Terminix Releases Top 25 Termite Cities List; 09/04/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – ON APRIL 5, BOARD EXPANDED IT DIRECTORSHIPS BY ONE AND APPOINTED WILLIAM C. COBB, AS A MEMBER OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 30/03/2018 – Terminix Closes Its Transaction with Copesan Services, Inc; 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Board of Directors; 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER 1Q REV. $675M, EST. $664.2M; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster Global: Spin-off Continues to Be on Track to Be Completed in 3Q

Montag A & Associates Inc increased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 5.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc bought 6,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,962 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.80 million, up from 114,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $113.02. About 4.73M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – Walmart’s $16 Billion India Investment Creates Two Billionaires; 28/04/2018 – SAINSBURY’S SAYS A FURTHER ANNOUNCEMENT WILL BE MADE AT 0700 UK TIME (0600 GMT) ON MONDAY APRIL 30; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart India, Flipkart top executives meet fair trade regulator – PTI in Economic Times; 16/03/2018 – The deal could help Walmart enter the Indian retail market and also bolster Flipkart’s efforts to compete with Amazon; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 04/05/2018 – A majority stake in Flipkart would see Walmart gain significant ground against Amazon in India; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Indian retailers to move CCI against Walmart-Flipkart deal – PTI in Economic Times; 04/05/2018 – WALMART-FLIPKART DEAL TERMS COULD STILL CHANGE AND A DEAL ISN’T CERTAIN – BLOOMBERG CITING; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- BUYOUT FIRMS ADVENT, GP INVESTMENTS AND ACON DELIVERED NON-BINDING BIDS IN JANUARY FOR MAJORITY STAKE IN WALMART’S BRAZIL UNIT; 12/05/2018 – Flipkart Investors Could Force Walmart to Take Company Public

Analysts await ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 40.51% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.79 per share. SERV’s profit will be $63.90M for 28.06 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.42% EPS growth.

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90M and $345.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carvana Co by 49,031 shares to 326,929 shares, valued at $18.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 6,324 shares to 147,950 shares, valued at $8.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kratos Defense And Security So (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 25,564 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,417 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P500 Etf (IVV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.18% or 2.02M shares in its portfolio. The Georgia-based Investors Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv has invested 0.22% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Meridian Co reported 2.4% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Mutual Of America Cap Management owns 189,928 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. The Arizona-based Windsor Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.69% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Community Fin Service Llc holds 0.87% or 26,324 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 3.60 million shares. Roundview Ltd Liability Com invested 0.87% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0.01% or 163 shares. Orleans Corp La reported 2,975 shares stake. Sadoff Management Ltd Liability reported 0.02% stake. Chatham Capital Gru reported 10,275 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Bahl Gaynor reported 34,014 shares. Excalibur Mgmt Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,073 shares. Delta Asset Lc Tn reported 154,649 shares.