As Wal (WMT) Stock Rose, Holder Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Has Decreased Holding by $143.19 Million; Anthem Com (ANTM) Market Valuation Rose While L & S Advisors Has Raised Its Position

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc sold 1,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 42,704 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.72 billion, down from 44,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $330.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $116.36. About 350,694 shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 02/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Walmart buying Pillpack, online pharmacy: sources -; 25/04/2018 – WALMART SAID IT WOULD CUT CEO’S BONUS LAST YEAR AND THEN DIDN’T; 04/05/2018 – BRIEF-Flipkart Board Approves $15 Bln Stake Sale Deal To Walmart – Bloomberg Citing; 29/03/2018 – Former Walmart US CEO says Congress should consider splitting up Amazon; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Tesco veteran to head Walmart’s Jet.com as US grocery wars flare; 04/05/2018 – Caught in the Theranos Wreckage: Betsy DeVos, Rupert Murdoch and Walmart’s Waltons; 12/04/2018 – JAPAN’S SOFTBANK GROUP 9984.T UNLIKELY TO SELL FLIPKART SHARES TO WALMART; 10/05/2018 – Walmart Go Back! Some Indian trader, farmer groups decry Flipkart deal; 13/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Walmart likely to reach deal to buy ~51% of Flipkart by end of June; Walmart offered $10-$12B, in part for; 28/03/2018 – Walmart: One Formal Business Meeting for Shareholders May 30, Separate Event for Associates and Shareholders June 1

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc Com (ANTM) by 44.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc bought 1,731 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 5,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.58 million, up from 3,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $252.52. About 105,874 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Rev $22.54B; 24/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Extra Points: Anthem, Kaepernick, Manziel; 22/05/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O WINS DISMISSAL OF SHAREHOLDER LAWSUIT OVER ITS TIES TO ANTHEM INC ANTM.N — COURT RULING; 30/03/2018 – FCC: FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION AS NEUTRAL TO 2018 EARNINGS; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS FY2018 ADJ NET INCOME TO BE GREATER THAN $15.00/SHARE; 19/04/2018 – More National Anthem Protests Expected on Saturday – in Spain; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of EPS Topping $14.28; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lord Abbett And Company Ltd Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 2.03M shares. Korea Investment reported 1.31M shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Company has 0.22% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Optimum Inv Advsrs owns 17,791 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Moreover, Sector Pension Invest Board has 0.16% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Adams Asset Lc stated it has 1.27% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Northeast Investment Mgmt holds 44,434 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). King Wealth reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated reported 6,140 shares. Pzena Investment Limited Liability Corp holds 1.63 million shares. Bokf Na owns 233,699 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Barnett And Incorporated holds 0.08% or 1,278 shares in its portfolio. Oarsman Cap Inc holds 5,052 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Founders Secs Ltd, a Maryland-based fund reported 8,055 shares.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.07B for 26.94 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44M and $757.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avalon Bay (NYSE:AVB) by 6,095 shares to 11,756 shares, valued at $2.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 79,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,568 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE).