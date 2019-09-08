As Wal (WMT) Stock Price Rose, Ls Investment Advisors Cut Its Position by $328,927; As Dominion Energy (D) Stock Declined, Bragg Financial Advisors Lifted Stake

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 18.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought 7,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 45,738 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51M, up from 38,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $76.37. About 3.70 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 20/03/2018 – GRID2020 and Dominion Voltage, Inc. Deliver Grid Optimization for Canada; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS OF $0.77 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Japan to Receive First LNG Cargo From Dominion’s Cove Point; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION URGES EXTENDING OPERATING LIVES OF 4 VA. NUCLEAR UNITS; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Statement in Response to U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals Atlantic Coast Pipeline Order; 14/03/2018 – DOMINION SAYS BOOM STATION #9 OUT OF SVC UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 02/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Virginia Ranks Among Top 10 U.S. Utilities in Growth of Solar; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Operating EPS Growing at Compounded Annual Rate of 6 to 8 %; 19/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS MILLSTONE 3 REACTOR TO 96% FROM 100%: NRC

Ls Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 4.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc sold 3,391 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 66,769 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.51 million, down from 70,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $324.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 4.25M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 28/04/2018 – Sainsbury’s, Walmart’s Asda to create UK supermarket powerhouse; 30/05/2018 – Walmart hopes that helping send its workers back to college will keep them with the company; 14/03/2018 – Walmart to Offer Home Delivery of Groceries in 100 Cities; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart India, Flipkart top executives meet fair trade regulator – PTI in Economic Times; 10/05/2018 – Canadian Tire buys Helly Hansen on direct approach; 07/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Walmart Brazil ops bidders peg unit’s back taxes at up to $3 billion; 02/04/2018 – Providence Bus: Rhode Island Community Food Bank launches campaign with Walmart, Feeding America; 10/05/2018 – Alphabet is in talks to invest in Indian ecommerce company Flipkart alongside Walmart, sources familiar with the deal tell CNBC; 11/05/2018 – WALMART – MAY APPOINT OR REPLACE CEO, OTHER PRINCIPAL EXECUTIVES OF FLIPKART GROUP OF COMPANIES, SUBJECT TO SOME CONSULTATION RIGHTS OF BOARD, FOUNDER; 09/05/2018 – Naspers is Selling Its 11.18% Stake in Flipkart to Walmart for $2.2B

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.05B for 26.56 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.

