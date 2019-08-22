As Wal (WMT) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Horan Capital Management Cut Holding by $655,720; Blue Edge Capital Has Trimmed Position in Apple (AAPL) by $657.23 Million as Share Price Rose

Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 17.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc sold 3,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 16,451 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.12B, down from 19,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $961.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $212.7. About 14.43M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/04/2018 – Apple Warns Employees to Stop Leaking Information to Media; 27/03/2018 – Apple to target schools with entry-level iPad; 03/04/2018 – Spotify Initiated With Hold At Gabelli; Analyst Worries About Apple Competition, Record Label Leverage — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – TUNE First to lncorporate Updated Apple Search Ads Attribution API, Quantify App Redownloads; 16/04/2018 – Aaron Pressman: Pretty please… “Apple Watch Series 4 and watchOS 5 rumors: Are third-party watch faces on the way?”; 01/05/2018 – Fast Company: Apple Announces Earnings Today Amid Plenty Of Anxiety Over iPhone X Sales; 27/03/2018 – Apple is releasing a new iPad for students. This will be the first non-Pro model to support the Apple Pencil stylus. Apple is also releasing new versions of its productivity apps, Pages, Keynote and Numbers, which support Apple Pencil; 19/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing GmbH & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 03/19/2018; 23/04/2018 – Apple poaches Samsung exec to take on rival in S Korea; 30/03/2018 – Foxconn suffers first yearly profit drop since 2008 as iPhone slumps

Horan Capital Management decreased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management sold 6,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 152,460 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.87M, down from 159,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $318.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $111.67. About 3.32 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 12/04/2018 – WALMART’S PROPOSED DEAL FOR NEW FLIPKART SHARES SET TO VALUE FLIPKART AT $18 BLN – $19 BLN; 12/04/2018 – Business Standard: Walmart close to buying 51% stake in Flipkart, deal likely by June; 05/04/2018 – BlackRock Plans to Block Walmart, Dick’s from Some Funds Over Guns; 15/05/2018 – Walmart Surprises 17 Unsuspecting Entrepreneurs Across the Country with Invitation to 5th Annual Open Call Event; 15/03/2018 – Blue Apron plans to sell meal kits in stores in 2018; 30/04/2018 – Walmart’s Asda and Sainsbury’s announce UK merger deal; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 15/04/2018 – Business Std.in: By buying stake in Flipkart, Walmart wants to achieve these 3 lofty targets; 03/04/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N SAYS IT IS BRINGING NEW GLOBAL WIRE SERVICE WITH MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL CALLED WALMART2WORLD; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS IT WILL PAY ABOUT $16 BLN FOR INITIAL STAKE OF ABOUT 77 PCT IN FLIPKART

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Western Mgmt Co holds 3.46% or 1,278 shares in its portfolio. Hillsdale Investment Mngmt Inc owns 4,810 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Roosevelt Inv Group owns 160,684 shares for 3.8% of their portfolio. Moreover, Thomas Story Son Ltd has 2.34% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 23,410 shares. Iowa State Bank holds 37,315 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 1.89% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 173,526 shares. 11,180 are owned by Capstone Limited Liability Co. Bryn Mawr Tru accumulated 273,334 shares or 2.83% of the stock. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 725,121 shares for 1.95% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 3.35% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 8.60M shares. Ruffer Llp holds 0.41% or 84,709 shares. Alexandria Ltd Liability has invested 1.99% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gilder Gagnon Howe And Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 27,792 shares. Girard reported 4.98% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Legacy Capital Prns reported 61,997 shares.

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03M and $263.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Canada (EWC) by 5,512 shares to 103,704 shares, valued at $2.87B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mkt Vctrs J P Mrgn Em by 31,494 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,081 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Growth (VUG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Connecticut-based Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has invested 0.04% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Fred Alger Mgmt Inc has 0.14% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Bellecapital Int Ltd accumulated 22,530 shares. State Street Corp invested in 69.21M shares or 0.53% of the stock. Cs Mckee Lp holds 2.11% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 247,316 shares. Cadence Mngmt has invested 0.57% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Leuthold Gp Limited Liability Com holds 1.35% or 102,621 shares in its portfolio. Central National Bank Tru holds 0.01% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 465 shares. Cobblestone Cap Limited Liability Com New York holds 0.02% or 2,389 shares. Monarch Mgmt, Indiana-based fund reported 77,021 shares. Shine Advisory Services accumulated 109 shares. North Amer Management reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Ruffer Llp has invested 0.01% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Georgia-based Willis Investment Counsel has invested 0.34% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Advsr Cap Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.07% or 12,269 shares.

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88 million and $541.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C by 266 shares to 28,693 shares, valued at $33.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd Adr (TCEHY) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 501,545 shares, and has risen its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO).