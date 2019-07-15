As Wal (WMT) Share Price Rose, Financial Advantage Trimmed Position by $1.31 Million; American Express (AXP) Holder Foyston Gordon & Payne Has Trimmed Its Position by $741,854

Financial Advantage Inc decreased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 16.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc sold 13,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,637 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50 million, down from 80,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $327.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $114.6. About 3.74 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – SoftBank’s Son confirms Walmart to acquire India’s Flipkart; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO BECOME LARGEST SHAREHOLDER IN FLIPKART GROUP; 11/05/2018 – Infowars: Google Parent Company, Walmart Both Invest in “India’s Amazon”; 15/03/2018 – Whistleblower says Walmart, eyeing Amazon, cheated on e-commerce; 30/05/2018 – Walmart’s New Education Benefit Puts Cap and Gown within Reach for Associates; 05/04/2018 – Wal-Mart de Mexico Same-Store Sales Rose 13.5% in March (Table); 09/05/2018 – Walmart, Party City, and Disney are making headlines this morning; 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF ACCUSES WALMART OF VIOLATING THE FEDERAL SARBANES-OXLEY WHISTLEBLOWER PROTECTION LAW AND VARIOUS CALIFORNIA STATE LAWS, SEEKS A VARIETY OF DAMAGES; 07/04/2018 – Walmart adds 500 Pickup Towers to its stores across the US. Via @verge:; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX OFFICE EXPANDS, WILL ADD 500 NEW LOCATIONS IN WALMART

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its stake in American Express (AXP) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc sold 6,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 184,941 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.21M, down from 191,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in American Express for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $127.96. About 1.64M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 15/05/2018 – American Express April Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 1.9 % for April; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Provision for Losses $775M; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY SHR $1.86; 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit jumps 31 percent on higher customer spending; 02/04/2018 – S&P REVISES AMERICAN EXPRESS BANK FSB TO RATING ‘NR’ FROM ‘A-‘; 30/05/2018 – DAL: SEES $3B/YEAR REVENUE FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS PARTNERSHIP; 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Consumer Services Card-Member Delinquency Rate 1.4%, Flat Vs. Feb; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.2 % for April

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45B for 23.68 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Ltd Company owns 2.21 million shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. At Bancshares has invested 0.07% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 570,234 shares. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mgmt, Virginia-based fund reported 4,011 shares. Aviva Public Limited Co reported 531,880 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,377 shares. Kanawha Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.04% or 2,676 shares. Scotia Capital reported 228,462 shares stake. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.57% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Company owns 418 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alexandria Capital Limited Liability Corporation, a Virginia-based fund reported 29,865 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.45% or 3.60 million shares in its portfolio. Argent Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 12,400 shares. First Foundation Advsrs holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 5,643 shares. Moreover, Security Retail Bank Of So Dak has 1.74% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 11.41% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.84 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.71B for 15.60 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.99% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Management Nv accumulated 0.55% or 3.10M shares. Sandhill Limited Company accumulated 7,062 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Berkshire Hathaway invested in 8.31% or 151.61 million shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 8,627 shares. Westwood Hldgs accumulated 9,911 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.13% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Bailard reported 10,830 shares. Saybrook Nc stated it has 3,500 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Levin Capital Strategies Ltd Partnership invested in 6,064 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 203,455 shares. Perkins Coie Trust Commerce has 405 shares. Stratos Wealth has 0.1% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 7,587 were reported by Fort Point Capital Prtn Limited Liability Corporation. Td Asset Mngmt invested 0.09% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Legal General Grp Public Limited Company holds 4.06M shares.