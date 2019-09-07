As Wal (WMT) Share Price Rose, Cypress Capital Group Has Trimmed Holding by $389,746; American Century Companies Maintains Stake in Nucor (NUE)

American Century Companies Inc increased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 2618.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc bought 212,112 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 220,214 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.85 million, up from 8,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $50.16. About 1.56 million shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CEO JOHN FERRIOLA COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 15/03/2018 – NUCOR SEES 1Q EPS $1.00-$1.05 WITH 7C EXPENSE, EST. $1.01; 14/03/2018 – Nucor chief on Trump, tax and the case for protection; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Steel Products Earnings Down vs 4Q Due to Typical Seasonality; 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q EPS $1.10; 12/03/2018 – Nucor Says Florida Rebar Micro Mill is $240M Investment; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nucor May Benefit, Industry Production Rises in April; 19/04/2018 – Nucor Sees 2Q Earnings Up Significantly Compared With 1Q; 18/04/2018 – Earnings of Alcoa, steel makers in focus for insight on tariff impact; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR’S END MARKETS THAT ARE PARTICULARLY IMPORTANT TO CO ARE ESPECIALLY STRONG IN 2018, INCLUDING ENERGY, MOST OF CONSTRUCTION MARKETS AND HEAVY EQUIPMENT

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group sold 4,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 51,065 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98M, down from 55,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $324.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 4.25M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Malaysia’s Mahathir wins historic election; 30/05/2018 – Royal wedding, weather boosts UK supermarket sales-Kantar; 09/05/2018 – SoftBank CEO: Walmart Formally Agreed to Buy Flipkart Tuesday; 26/04/2018 – Walmart, With Billions to Spend, Seeks Flipkart E-Commerce Site in India; 07/04/2018 – Walmart adds 500 Pickup Towers to its stores across the US. Via @verge:; 28/04/2018 – blacq: Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties; purchase possible: sources (Reuters) – U.S. retailer Walmart In; 30/05/2018 – Walmart Announces 2018 Formal Business and Annual Shareholders’ Meeting Voting Results; 29/03/2018 – Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties; purchase possible; 30/04/2018 – Walmart seeks to invest in cybersecurity startups in Israel, sources say; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CEO IS HOPEFUL PEOPLE WILL COME OUT OF INDIA TO LEAD PARTS OF THE RETAILER’S BUSINESS AND EXPECTS TO SEE TECH INNOVATION FROM THE MARKET

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $98.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agree Realty Corp (NYSE:ADC) by 5,107 shares to 574,488 shares, valued at $39.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10,057 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.62 million shares, and cut its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NUE shares while 204 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 227.36 million shares or 3.09% less from 234.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,000 are owned by Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas. Exane Derivatives reported 63,565 shares. Coastline Trust Co reported 5,500 shares. North Point Managers Oh holds 0.05% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) or 4,260 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Lc, New York-based fund reported 7,716 shares. West Oak Capital, California-based fund reported 71 shares. Daiwa Securities Group accumulated 12,030 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Limited Co has invested 0.05% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Charter accumulated 8,067 shares. Paloma Prtn Management Co has invested 0.14% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Williams Jones & Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 24,450 shares. Trustmark Bankshares Department reported 1,830 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Bankshares accumulated 6,085 shares. First Manhattan invested in 0.01% or 18,496 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE).

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.05 billion for 26.56 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,648 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 44,625 shares. Spectrum Mgmt Grp reported 500 shares. Security Comml Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia accumulated 14,175 shares. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Sterling Cap Limited Co holds 49,332 shares. Fil holds 1.61 million shares. Foster & Motley reported 139,471 shares or 1.96% of all its holdings. Cardinal Capital Mgmt invested in 48,792 shares. Boston Prtnrs stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Moreover, Indiana Invest Mngmt has 0.31% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Trustco Bancorp Corporation N Y has 1.19% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Aimz Investment Advisors Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 19,895 shares. The Massachusetts-based Putnam Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.42% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Hudson Bay Cap LP holds 0.03% or 27,600 shares.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36M and $488.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 33,351 shares to 37,938 shares, valued at $3.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 22,286 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,886 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).