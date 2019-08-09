As Wal (WMT) Share Price Rose, Country Trust Bank Boosted Its Stake by $2.03 Million; Ing Groep Nv Adr (ING) Holder Rock Point Advisors Increased Its Stake by $1.52 Million as Stock Price Declined

Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 7.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank bought 20,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 307,909 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.03M, up from 286,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $311.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $106.79. About 1.57M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – WALMART – EVEN IF ADDITIONAL INVESTORS JOIN FUNDING ROUND, CO WOULD RETAIN CLEAR MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF FLIPKART; 30/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition; 20/03/2018 – FedEx: Expanding After Pilot Program in 47 Walmart Locations in Six States; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Murder suspect went shopping at Walmart during 2-day police standoff; 30/05/2018 – Walmart Offers to Foot College Tuition Bills for U.S. Employees; 16/05/2018 – Progressive Grcr: Walmart’s Scan & Shop Has Failed – It’s Time to Empower Associates; 29/05/2018 – Economic Times: Walmart to steer clear of food-only retailing for now; 14/05/2018 – Walmart: The Digital Business Might Be Back on Track — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CEO SAYS FLIPKART HAS ATTRACTIVE OPPORTUNITIES FOR GROWTH IN MOBILE, APPAREL, ELECTRONICS; 12/04/2018 – Walmart Plans $200M Florida Store Construction, Improvements, Innovations in 2018

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ing Groep Nv Adr (ING) by 20.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 126,799 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.97% . The institutional investor held 735,598 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93M, up from 608,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ing Groep Nv Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.69. About 1.55 million shares traded. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 27.21% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ING News: 19/04/2018 – MERKO EHITUS AS MRK1T.TL SAYS KJK FUND SICAV-SIF (ON ING LUXEMBOURG S.A. AIF ACCOUNT) STAKE DECREASED BELOW 5 PCT; 30/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ING BELGIUM’S PANDBRIEVEN AT ‘AAA’; OUTLOOK; 14/03/2018 – MANDATE: ING GROEP EUR 12NC7, USD 10NC5 TIER 2 NOTES; 04/04/2018 – ING Says U.K. Gender Pay Gap of 43% Is Likely to Widen Next Time; 23/04/2018 – REG-ING AGM adopts annual accounts 2017; 09/05/2018 – ING’s Lower Fee Income Overshadows CEO Hamers’s `Solid’ Quarter; 09/05/2018 – ING 1Q Net Customer Deposit Inflow EUR2.4B; 13/03/2018 – REG-ING Supervisory Board withdraws remuneration proposal; 07/03/2018 – BOAML’S WIDMER, ING’S NUGENT COMMENT ON METALS STRATEGIST PANEL; 13/03/2018 – ING Bank Withdraws Proposed Changes to Executive Pay After Backlash

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advisors reported 613,416 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Lc reported 3,869 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 20,200 are held by Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt. Strategic Ltd Liability reported 2,301 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 1.81% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Bellecapital Ltd owns 22,530 shares. 48,312 were reported by Davenport And Comm Ltd Liability Com. Commercial Bank Of Hawaii, Hawaii-based fund reported 37,512 shares. Middleton Company Ma stated it has 3,415 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Regions stated it has 1.11% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Synovus Fincl Corp, Georgia-based fund reported 108,680 shares. Westchester Management owns 94,651 shares. L & S Advsrs holds 35,527 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. 2,517 were accumulated by Motco. Mufg Americas Holding owns 103,058 shares.

Country Trust Bank, which manages about $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Common (NYSE:JNJ) by 10,584 shares to 203,784 shares, valued at $28.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Msci Eafe Etf (VEA) by 198,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.73 million shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corporation Common (NYSE:ORCL).

Rock Point Advisors Llc, which manages about $351.72 million and $212.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,771 shares to 66,132 shares, valued at $12.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 7,342 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,807 shares, and cut its stake in Arris International Plc.