As Wal (WMT) Share Price Rose, Cim Investment Mangement Decreased Position; Malaga Cove Capital Has Lowered Its Holding in Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) as Share Value Rose

Cim Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 37.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold 4,423 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 7,350 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $812,000, down from 11,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $334.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $117.43. About 4.61 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – Walmart Invests $16 Billion to Become Flipkart Majority Holder; 28/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Indian trader group objects to Walmart-Flipkart deal; 28/03/2018 – Democrats Take Positive View of Walmart in Reversal for Retailer; 07/05/2018 – WALMART TO REQUIRE E-PRESCRIPTIONS FOR OPIOIDS BY 2020; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Amazon, Cuts Walmart; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Walmart could buy controlling stake in Flipkart as early as next week; 03/04/2018 – MoneyGram and Walmart Launch Walmart2World, Powered by MoneyGram; 13/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Walmart likely to reach deal to buy ~51% of Flipkart by end of June; Walmart offered $10-$12B, in part for; 10/04/2018 – Supermarket News: Walmart ups the ante in online grocery delivery; 09/05/2018 – Here are the big winners from Flipkart’s $16 billion deal with Walmart

Malaga Cove Capital Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 40.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc sold 31,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 46,170 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78 million, down from 78,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $38.62. About 7.64M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – OPERATIONS HAVE RESTARTED AT BOTH AHAFO AND AKYEM FOLLOWING EXTENDED SAFETY DISCUSSIONS AND RISK ASSESSMENTS WITH EMPLOYEES; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – AHAFO MILL EXPANSION FIRST PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED IN H1 2019 WITH COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION EXPECTED IN H2 2019; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC FOR QTR ROSE 17 PCT TO $2.07 PER POUND ON HIGHER CAS; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC ROSE EIGHT PERCENT TO $973 PER OUNCE FOR QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $965 AND $1,025 PER OUNCE IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – AHAFO CONSTRUCTION DELAYS UNLIKELY TO AFFECT GUIDANCE: NEWMONT; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Forms New Strategic Partnership with Maverix Metals Through Royalty Sale; 24/04/2018 – NEWMONT REPORTS QTRLY DIV OF $0.14/SHR

Malaga Cove Capital Llc, which manages about $146.13M and $155.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,412 shares to 3,835 shares, valued at $936,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 2,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,188 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 30.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $352.55 million for 22.45 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 258.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mcf Advisors Ltd has invested 0.02% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Wellington Shields Co Ltd Co reported 21,923 shares. Td Asset Inc stated it has 1.51M shares. F&V Ltd Llc holds 3.64% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 159,025 shares. 7,376 were accumulated by Captrust Financial. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 91,469 shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt Gru invested in 873,205 shares. 220 are held by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Incorporated (Ca). Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Corporation has 1.83 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Washington Capital Management Inc has 2.41% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 55,024 shares. Gsa Cap Prns Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.03% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) or 6,717 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Llc stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.11% or 66,980 shares. Polaris Greystone Fincl Gp Limited Company owns 791,217 shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors holds 3.22% or 300,000 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.07B for 27.18 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $273.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZMH) by 3,121 shares to 5,737 shares, valued at $675,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,465 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,558 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.