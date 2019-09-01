As Wal (WMT) Market Value Rose, Callahan Advisors Has Cut by $645,729 Its Stake; Menta Capital Has Upped Its Stake in Starbucks (SBUX) by $532,800

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 115.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 7,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 13,428 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $998,000, up from 6,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $96.56. About 5.21 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – SBUX: LEADERSHIP TEAM HAS BEEN IN PHILADELPHIA IN PAST WEEK; 28/04/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks revenue takes hit over racial bias backlash; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks: Curriculum to Be Designed by Nationally Recognized Experts and Will Be Available for Other Companies to Use; 25/05/2018 – Starbucks: Looking Beyond Near-Term Questions — Barrons.com; 08/03/2018 – SBUX: JAPAN COMP SALES `HAVE BEEN CHALLENGED’; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Enters Agreement with Starbucks for Consumer and Foodservice Products; 23/05/2018 – Starbucks calls anti-bias training part of ‘long-term journey’; 25/04/2018 – PA House of Reps: Rabb says his non-discrimination bill could have prevented Starbucks incident; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks Faces Backlash Over Arrest of Black Men; 01/05/2018 – Starbucks adds 2 new Frappuccinos to its permanent menu

Callahan Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc sold 6,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 64,025 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24M, down from 70,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $322.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $114.26. About 4.58M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 15/05/2018 – SoftBank Still Weighing Options on Planned Sale of Flipkart Stake to Walmart; 03/04/2018 – Walmart Canada Selects FourKites for Predictive Supply Chain Tracking and Analytics; 15/03/2018 – THE PLAINTIFF, TRI HUYNH, FILED HIS WHISTLEBLOWER LAWSUIT WITH A FEDERAL COURT IN CALIFORNIA; 26/04/2018 – Walmart, With Billions to Spend, Seeks Flipkart E-Commerce Site in India; 28/04/2018 – Sainsbury Says It’s in Advanced Talks With Walmart on Asda; 28/04/2018 – blacq: Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties; purchase possible: sources (Reuters) – U.S. retailer Walmart In; 29/03/2018 – Walmart in Early-Stage Acquisition Talks With Humana; 14/03/2018 – Walmart will offer grocery delivery in more than 100 metro areas amid pressure from Amazon, Target and Instacart; 19/04/2018 – Earth Day Tip: Changing to SYLVANIA LED Light Bulbs Available at Walmart Can Help the Planet & Support U.S. Jobs; 29/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties; purchase possible

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56M and $537.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 36,923 shares to 591,914 shares, valued at $11.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corp Del (NYSE:DHR) by 3,746 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,876 shares, and has risen its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Only 3 Days Left To Cash In On Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Walmart take steps on violent video games – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why Walmart Is So Loved After Earnings, and Why Itâ€™s Beating Amazon in 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New boss for Walmart Canada – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Walmart Inc. (WMT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Oakworth has 0.16% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Ruffer Limited Liability Partnership holds 3,196 shares. Driehaus Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 10,370 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Wg Shaheen & Associate Dba Whitney & stated it has 0.05% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 145,749 shares. Gam Holdings Ag owns 54,952 shares. Montecito Bankshares And holds 15,327 shares. Summit Securities Grp Limited Liability Corp holds 0.08% or 4,500 shares. Leavell Inv Inc holds 0.49% or 45,122 shares. Garrison Bradford Inc reported 7,732 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.75% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Farmers & Merchants Invs stated it has 1.06% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Heritage Mgmt owns 225,624 shares. 25,074 were accumulated by Crossvault Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. Evercore Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 25,816 shares.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $228.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 9,088 shares to 3,912 shares, valued at $233,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kforce Inc (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,188 shares, and cut its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (NYSE:KIM).