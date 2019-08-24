As Wal (WMT) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Avalon Advisors Trimmed Its Holding by $14.47 Million; Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holding Held by Redwood Capital Management Llc

Avalon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 92.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc sold 149,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The hedge fund held 11,619 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, down from 160,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $316.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.83. About 6.06M shares traded or 3.68% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 17/05/2018 – Walmart shutters its Scan & Go program; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Walmart may be building drone army of robot bees to pollinate crops; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY SAM’S CLUB NET SALES $13,622 MLN VS $13,993 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Humana, health insurer shares surge on Walmart’s potential bid; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fourteen Classes of JPMCC 2014-C20; 09/05/2018 – News24: Breaking: Walmart acquires 77% in Flipkart for $16 billion#WalmartFlipkart#WalmartFlipkartDeal…; 29/03/2018 – Law 360 [Reg]: Walmart Investors Snag Depo Redos But Not Docs In Suit; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 billion; 21/05/2018 – Walmart’s Price for Brazilian Unit May Reflect Lower Margins; 04/04/2018 – Amazon could do a lot to fix the US health-care system – but Walmart could do more

Redwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.80 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.64 million, up from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $11.31. About 17.80M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF UP; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Resort Will be $200M Non-Gaming, Beach-Front Project; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the Wells Fargo 9th Annual Gaming, Hospitality & Leisure Conference; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Same-Store Net Rev Declined 2%; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of lmmersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for Kind Heaven; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC REPORTS 10.7 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF MAY 17 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q NET REV. $1.97B; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Will Continue to Operate Both Properties Under Terms of Long-Term Leases With VICI Properties; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS HOPEFUL JAPAN CASINO IMPLEMENTATION BILL PASSES THIS YR; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TO PROVIDE BRAND LICENSING, CONSULTING SERVICES FOR CASINO, TO BE NAMED HARRAH’S NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CASINO

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54B and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc by 302,488 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $5.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450,000 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 31 were reported by Parkside Savings Bank & Tru. Veritable LP owns 21,307 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tudor Investment Et Al holds 149,165 shares. Hightower Advsr Llc holds 0% or 26,243 shares. Eaton Vance Management invested in 0.01% or 732,696 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 482,013 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 1.38M shares. Fmr Ltd Llc reported 0.01% stake. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc has 4.03 million shares. 115,267 are owned by Advent Cap De. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co reported 40,550 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 1,115 shares. Wells Fargo & Comm Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Bancshares Of Nova Scotia accumulated 441,800 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 126,260 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Invs holds 0.08% or 106,274 shares. 132,491 are owned by Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc. Chatham Capital Gru has 0.26% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 10,275 shares. Bangor Bancshares reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Colrain Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 5,000 shares. Lincoln Natl holds 0.05% or 12,688 shares in its portfolio. Farr Miller Washington Ltd Liability Dc owns 13,754 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Hengehold Cap Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.53% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Wafra reported 0.03% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Horan Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 23,209 shares for 1.43% of their portfolio. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.51% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Pacific Glob Mgmt reported 1.45% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 23,850 are held by North American Corporation. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Co has invested 0.33% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc, Tennessee-based fund reported 70,035 shares.

Avalon Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.06B and $4.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Iboxx Inv Cp Etf (LQD) by 9,770 shares to 96,179 shares, valued at $11.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 8,608 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,622 shares, and has risen its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC).