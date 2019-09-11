As Wal (WMT) Market Valuation Rose, Greenwood Gearhart Has Upped Its Stake by $744,281; Qualcomm Com (QCOM) Stake Upped by World Asset Management Inc

Greenwood Gearhart Inc increased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc bought 7,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 79,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.74M, up from 71,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $329.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $116.05. About 4.63 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon ups ante in Walmart-Flipkart deal talks with breakup fee of up to $2 bln- FactorDaily; 02/04/2018 – Pymnts.com: Spring Speculation Has Sprung: Walmart, Amazon, Trump And Target; 11/05/2018 – Walmart flips its India strategy; 29/05/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart to steer clear of food-only retailing in India for now – Economic Times; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Target misses profit forecast but maintains outlook; 29/03/2018 – Former Walmart US CEO says Congress should consider splitting up Amazon; 10/05/2018 – Alphabet is considering investing in Flipkart alongside Walmart — insiders explain why; 14/03/2018 – Walmart to Offer Home Delivery of Groceries in 100 Cities; 09/05/2018 – Times of India: Walmart picks up 77% stake in Flipkart for $16 billion; 15/03/2018 – WALMART WHISTLE-BLOWER CLAIMS RETAILER CHEATED TO CATCH AMAZON

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 18.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. World Asset Management Inc bought 14,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 91,562 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.22 million, up from 77,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. World Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $78.71. About 1.78 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS IT STRONGLY DISAGREES THAT ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF QUALCOMM RAISES ANY NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS -STATEMENT; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS HAVE OFFERED AFFECTED EMPLOYEES SEVERANCE PACKAGES TO REDUCE THE IMPACT OF THIS TRANSITION – SPOKESPERSON; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – CERTAIN PROCEEDS OF CREDIT FACILITIES TO BE USED IN PART BY UNIT TO FINANCE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF NXP SEMICONDUCTORS; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – CO’S UNIT AGREED IF REQUIRED REGULATORY APPROVALS NOT RECEIVED BY JULY 25, IT WILL PAY TERMINATION FEE TO NXP NO LATER THAN JULY 26, 2018; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM REMAINS CONFIDENT OF GETTING NXP APPROVAL IN CHINA; 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM; 25/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: New report says Apple won’t be able to fully drop Qualcomm as an iPhone supplier this year; 09/05/2018 – Qualcomm Rises on New $10 Billion Buyback Plan — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after $600 mln funding led by Alibaba

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Interest Bancorp (Uk) Limited invested in 0.29% or 289,067 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Smithbridge Asset Mgmt Inc De owns 17,709 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Camarda Fin Advsr Lc accumulated 20 shares. 21,788 are held by Walter Keenan Financial Consulting Com Mi Adv. Linscomb & Williams accumulated 71,976 shares. Oak Limited Oh owns 412,360 shares. Pennsylvania Trust, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 15,625 shares. Moreover, Ims Management has 0.89% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 19,179 shares. Cornerstone Invest Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 40,159 shares. Evergreen Capital Llc has invested 0.25% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Blume Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.94% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Marco Inv Limited Liability Co stated it has 2.51% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Stelac Advisory Svcs Llc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Horizon Investments Limited Liability Co has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,728 were accumulated by Pitcairn. Clearbridge Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3.30 million shares. Narwhal Cap Mgmt holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 5,218 shares. Tiemann Invest Llc accumulated 2,825 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 4,867 shares. 49,644 are held by Hbk L P. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Joel Isaacson And Ltd Liability Co reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Jennison Associates Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 2.21M shares. Argent Trust reported 102,256 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. Tower Bridge reported 0% stake. Moreover, D E Shaw & has 0.27% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 2.16 million shares. Dupont Cap Management Corporation has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Moon Capital Management Lp holds 6.12% or 128,029 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs Inc reported 0.21% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

