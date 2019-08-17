As Wal Mart Stores (WMT) Shares Rose, Spinnaker Trust Raised by $390,910 Its Holding; As Comcast New (CMCSA) Valuation Declined, Pathstone Family Office Has Raised Position

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Wal Mart Stores Inc (WMT) by 14.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust bought 4,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 31,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06M, up from 27,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Wal Mart Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $112.99. About 10.97M shares traded or 84.35% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 12/04/2018 – Boston Metro: Exclusive: Walmart close to buying majority of India’s Flipkart; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court weighs South Dakota e-commerce sale tax fight; 16/05/2018 – Walmart said it will “regularly” be adding new retail brands and products to its website, as it competes with Amazon to become a dominant player in fashion; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- BIDDERS DISCOVER SIZEABLE TAX LIABILITIES IN WALMART BRAZIL OPERATIONS DURING DUE DILIGENCE; 11/05/2018 – Walmart is spending $16 billion to buy a majority stake in Flipkart, India’s largest e-commerce company; 30/05/2018 – Walmart Inc. (WMT) CEO Doug McMillon Hosts 2018 Formal Business and Shareholders’ Meeting (Transcript); 28/03/2018 – Walmart Has a Secret Weapon Against Amazon. Maybe Too Secret; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-After Walmart deal, India’s Flipkart plans expansion into other categories – Business Standard; 29/03/2018 – Walmart in early-stage acquisition talks with Humana: Dow Jones, citing; 11/05/2018 – WALMART – MAY APPOINT OR REPLACE CEO, OTHER PRINCIPAL EXECUTIVES OF FLIPKART GROUP OF COMPANIES, SUBJECT TO SOME CONSULTATION RIGHTS OF BOARD, FOUNDER

Pathstone Family Office Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 661.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc bought 21,277 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 24,493 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $978,000, up from 3,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $43.18. About 8.89M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 02/05/2018 – Sky is currently the subject of a bidding war between Fox and Comcast; 23/05/2018 – CMCSA, FOX, DIS: Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 16/05/2018 – Senate approves bill in bid to retain U.S. net neutrality; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN PANDORA MEDIA; 08/05/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War Gets Hot; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Include Netflix Subscriptions in Its Cable Packages; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE : Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal –; 30/05/2018 – With Potential Comcast Offer Looming, Fox Sets Date to Vote on Disney Deal; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Pursues Sky While Assessing Bigger Move for Fox Assets — 5th Update

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $994.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Technology Select Sector Spdr (XLK) by 24,861 shares to 648,640 shares, valued at $48.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Elec Co (NYSE:GE) by 48,288 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,313 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Short Maturity Bond.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wasatch Advisors invested in 0.05% or 47,602 shares. Northstar Gru reported 0.81% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). White Pine Ltd Llc holds 10,707 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Scott And Selber reported 1.41% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Quantum Management stated it has 10,179 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Com stated it has 2.9% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Navellier And Associates Inc holds 0.03% or 2,072 shares in its portfolio. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc invested in 0% or 19,030 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mngmt Inc, -based fund reported 3,192 shares. Interocean Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 3.13% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 344,934 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth has 5,326 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability, Michigan-based fund reported 507 shares. Paragon Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Mondrian Invest Partners Ltd has invested 0% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). First Business Fincl holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 2,325 shares.

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81B and $786.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 13,156 shares to 44 shares, valued at $2,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3,024 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advsrs owns 0% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 5,670 shares. Hudock Grp Incorporated reported 0.03% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Weitz Inv Management holds 1.64% or 991,050 shares. Moreover, Wedge Cap Mgmt L LP Nc has 0% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Regent Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 59,051 shares. Ssi Investment Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 8,004 shares. Fiduciary Trust Com has invested 0.39% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.95M shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Liability has 16,693 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Hills Fincl Bank And Tru Co invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Illinois-based Archford Strategies Lc has invested 0.06% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). First Allied Advisory Service invested in 57,821 shares. Ima Wealth Inc reported 3,760 shares. Stillwater Investment Management Llc owns 67,191 shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. Northpointe Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.01% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 80,013 shares.

