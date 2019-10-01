As Wal Mart Stores (WMT) Shares Rose, Estabrook Capital Management Lifted Stake; As Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose, West Coast Financial Cut Position by $443,053

Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Wal Mart Stores Inc (WMT) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management bought 612 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 39,505 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.36B, up from 38,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Wal Mart Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $335.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $118.11. About 2.64M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 30/04/2018 – Kroger CEO on Walmart Competition, M&A, Inflation, Wages (Video); 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Walmart could buy controlling stake in Flipkart as early as next week; 26/04/2018 – WAL MART DE MEXICO SAB DE CV WALMEX.MX : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 6 PCT TO MXN 53; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Office Expands, Will Add 500 New Locations in Walmart Stores Nationwide; 07/05/2018 – WALMART WMT.N LIKELY TO ANNOUNCE FLIPKART DEAL BEFORE END OF THIS WEEK; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- BUYOUT FIRMS ADVENT, GP INVESTMENTS AND ACON DELIVERED NON-BINDING BIDS IN JANUARY FOR MAJORITY STAKE IN WALMART’S BRAZIL UNIT; 06/04/2018 – Britain’s sugar tax on soft drinks comes into effect; 09/05/2018 – Walmart to Buy 77 Percent of India’s Flipkart for $16 Billion; 09/05/2018 – NASPERS LTD NPNJn.J – ANNOUNCES DISPOSAL OF ITS ENTIRE 11.18% STAKE IN FLIPKART TO US-BASED RETAILER WALMART FOR US$2.2BN; 08/05/2018 – WALMART INC’S WMT.N ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY PARTNERSHIPS WITH RIDE-HAILING SERVICES UBER AND LYFT HAVE ENDED

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc sold 2,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 71,198 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.09M, down from 73,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $225.05. About 29.84 million shares traded or 12.52% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/05/2018 – Apple may be the only company that can push the health-care industry into the future; 19/04/2018 – C Spire rolls out new 9.7-inch iPad with Apple Pencil support on its 4G LTE network; 25/03/2018 – Apple Goes to Hollywood. Will Its Story Have a Happy Ending?; 11/03/2018 – The Chinese yuan is growing in purchasing power, making Apple, Boeing and Delta more enticing to Chinese buyers. But if U.S. regulators raise more red flags about such transactions, it could start to stir some serious threats to capitalism; 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers; 17/04/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 24/05/2018 – Apple Wins $539 Million In Damages From Samsung — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – FileWave extends robust support for Apple technologies in a multi-platform solution, with version 12.8; 30/05/2018 – HealthXL Launches App to Connect the Industry Leaders that are Transforming Modern Health; 10/04/2018 – Apple Owes $502.6 Million to VirnetX, Says Federal Jury in Texas

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $610.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 110 shares to 5,080 shares, valued at $881.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,123 shares, and cut its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79M and $437.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cavco Inds Inc Del (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 34,960 shares to 59,466 shares, valued at $9.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHR) by 24,847 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,044 shares, and has risen its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW).