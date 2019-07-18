As Wal Mart Stores (WMT) Share Value Rose, Lincluden Management LTD Decreased Position; As Blackstone Mtg (BXMT) Shares Rose, Holder Garrison Bradford & Associates Trimmed Holding by $698,666

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased its stake in Wal Mart Stores Inc (WMT) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 8,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,278 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15M, down from 40,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Wal Mart Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $325.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $114.1. About 1.32M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Walmart could buy controlling stake in Flipkart as early as next week; 28/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Sainsbury’s and Walmart’s Asda close to 10 billion pounds merger; 17/05/2018 – Walmart Wasting Money Chasing Amazon, Says Columbia University’s Cohen (Video); 19/04/2018 – Walmart eases its dress code as labor market tightens; 12/04/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: @Walmart close to buying majority of India’s @Flipkart; 18/05/2018 – Recode: Walmart has quietly launched Jetblack, a `members-only’ personal shopping service for affluent city moms; 23/04/2018 – Walmart Close To $12 Billion Deal For India’s Flipkart After Earlier Amazon Chatter: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CEO SAYS FLIPKART WILL BECOME KEY CENTER OF LEARNING FOR THE U.S. RETAILER; 14/05/2018 – Walmart: After Flipkart Deal Closes, Walmart, Flipkart, Certain Minority Shareholders Plan to Enter Into Agreement –SEC Filing; 14/03/2018 – WALMART SAYS CONSUMER IS IN `REASONABLE SHAPE’

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg (BXMT) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc sold 20,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 348,037 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.03M, down from 368,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $35.7. About 235,201 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 17.11% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $84.60 million for 14.17 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.08% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $32,493 activity. Armer Douglas N. also sold $22,583 worth of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) on Friday, February 8.

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wallgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 115,570 shares to 210,974 shares, valued at $13.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ing Groep N V (NYSE:ING) by 122,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 430,718 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 23.57 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.