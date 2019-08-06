As Wageworks (WAGE) Valuation Rose, Falcon Point Capital Has Lifted Stake; As Abbvie (ABBV) Market Value Declined, Holder Arcadia Investment Management Cut Holding by $458,000

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased its stake in Wageworks Inc. (WAGE) by 21.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc bought 21,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 121,784 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.60 million, up from 100,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Wageworks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $51.15. About 937,064 shares traded or 34.74% up from the average. WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) has declined 2.35% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WAGE News: 08/04/2018 – Rough Ride for Wageworks; 16/04/2018 – May 8th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 23/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against WageWorks, Inc. and Certain Officers — WAGE; 19/03/2018 – WageWorks Provides Update on Form 10-K Filing; 23/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against WageWorks, Inc. and Certain Officers – WAGE; 10/05/2018 – WageWorks: Restatement Process Includes Review of Company’s Accounting Policies, Processes — Filing; 19/03/2018 – WageWorks Gets NYSE Delisting Warning Over Late 10-K Filing; 05/04/2018 – Wageworks: Audit Found Material Weakness in Internal Control Related to Managing Change, Assessing Risk; 04/05/2018 – WAGEWORKS 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Wageworks, Inc; 26/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against WageWorks, Inc. (WAGE) and

Arcadia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold 5,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 58,633 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73 million, down from 64,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $65.23. About 11.28M shares traded or 15.70% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF UPADACITINIB WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY REPORTED RESULTS, WITH NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS DETECTED; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa® (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 24/04/2018 – AbbVie Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE CITES PHASE 2B/3 RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS STUDY IN JAPAN; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH ALSO EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING VERZENIO, CYRAMZA, OLUMIANT, LARTRUVO; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 11/04/2018 – BIOCON SAYS TO ACCELERATE LAUNCHING ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EU

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold WAGE shares while 52 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 36.42 million shares or 7.07% less from 39.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 57,891 were reported by Sei Investments. Captrust reported 306 shares stake. Fifth Third Retail Bank invested in 959 shares. Stephens Ar owns 8,358 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Svcs Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 63,910 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Com holds 60,534 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Amalgamated National Bank invested in 0.01% or 6,382 shares. Comml Bank Of America De owns 883,531 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Elk Creek Ptnrs Limited Liability holds 1.54% or 566,691 shares in its portfolio. Alps Advisors has invested 0% in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Legal & General Public Ltd Company holds 103,859 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd has 0% invested in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Ameriprise Financial Incorporated reported 419,379 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems has 55,077 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50M and $183.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 76,867 shares to 175,398 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 42,293 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,084 shares, and cut its stake in Neogenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $12.96 million activity. Gosebruch Henry O also bought $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. CHASE WILLIAM J also bought $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. Shares for $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.38 billion for 7.18 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.