As Wageworks (WAGE) Shares Rose, Fred Alger Management Upped by $3.35 Million Its Position; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Wealth Architects Decreased Position by $309,114 as Shares Rose

Wealth Architects Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc sold 2,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 13,408 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, down from 16,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $135.28. About 26.68M shares traded or 8.20% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/04/2018 – NTT DATA Study Shows Leadership Alignment is Key to Creating Successful Automation Ecosystem; 11/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft delays planned April 10 release of next major Windows 10 update, called Version 1803, after findin; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 internal discrimination and harassment complaints between 2010 and 2016; 20/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: RIB AND MICROSOFT JOIN FORCES TO CREATE THE WORLD’S NO.1 VERTICAL CLOUD FOR THE CONSTRUCTION AND REAL ESTATE INDUSTRIES; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT IS SAID TO PLAN LOW-COST TABLET LINE TO RIVAL IPAD; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm #Build2018; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 05/03/2018 – STATS SAYS EXTENDS MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE SPORTS DATA INFORMATION FOR MICROSOFT; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm; 23/05/2018 – Energistics Announces that Microsoft Joins Upstream Data Exchange Standards Consortium

Fred Alger Management Inc increased its stake in Wageworks Inc (WAGE) by 5.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc bought 90,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 1.62 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.33M, up from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Wageworks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $51.21. About 457,580 shares traded. WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) has declined 2.35% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WAGE News: 05/04/2018 – Wageworks: Plans to Restate Certain Fincl Results; 23/04/2018 – DJ WageWorks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAGE); 09/04/2018 – Beset By Late Filings, WageWorks Hires Outside Firm for Finance Help; 07/05/2018 – WAGEWORKS 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Wageworks, Inc. – WAGE; 10/05/2018 – WageWorks: Restatement Process Includes Review of Company’s Accounting Policies, Processes — Filing; 05/04/2018 – Wageworks Board Has Expanded Its Size From Seven to Eight Members; 10/05/2018 – WageWorks: View on Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended Dec. 31 Based Upon Company Estimates and Subject to Completion of Financial Closing Procedures — Filing; 05/04/2018 – WAGEWORKS – BOARD CONCLUDED THAT CO’S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR QTRLY & YR-TO-DATE PERIODS ENDED MARCH 31, JUNE 30 & SEPT. 30, 2017 SHOULD BE RESTATED; 13/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts WageWorks Investors to the Securities Class Action Linked to Delayed SEC Filing and the May 8, 2018 Lead P; 19/03/2018 – WageWorks Provides Update on Form 10-K Filing

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold WAGE shares while 52 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 36.42 million shares or 7.07% less from 39.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12B and $25.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 509,958 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $33.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 128,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,638 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39M and $320.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,208 shares to 23,549 shares, valued at $6.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 4,714 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,399 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.