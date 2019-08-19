As Wageworks (WAGE) Share Price Rose, Falcon Point Capital Has Increased Holding by $799,607; Carrizo Oil & Co (CRZO) Shareholder Globeflex Capital LP Has Lowered Its Stake as Market Valuation Declined

Globeflex Capital LP decreased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Co Inc (CRZO) by 54.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP sold 50,171 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.91% . The institutional investor held 41,969 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $523,000, down from 92,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Carrizo Oil & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $823.26 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $8.9. About 3.06M shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 66.43% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO HAS HAD DISCUSSIONS WITH KIMMERIDGE SINCE LATE 2017; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL SHOULD MERGE WITH ANOTHER OPERATOR WITH PERMIAN OVERLAP TO INCREASE SCALE; 08/05/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC CRZO.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $22; 07/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $225.3M; 15/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP -IF CARRIZO OIL BOARD IS UNABLE/UNWILLING TO EXECUTE VIABLE STRATEGIC PATH IN 12 MONTHS, KEMC BELIEVES SHAREHOLDERS WOULD BE BEST SERVED BY SALE OF CO; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Carrizo Oil; 07/05/2018 – CARRIZO OIL 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 34C; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Carrizo Oil; 05/04/2018 – Kimmeridge Increases Stake in Carrizo Oil to 7.5%

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased its stake in Wageworks Inc. (WAGE) by 21.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc bought 21,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 121,784 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.60M, up from 100,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Wageworks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $51.26. About 108,189 shares traded. WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) has declined 2.35% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WAGE News: 17/04/2018 – WAGE INVESTORS NOTICE: Lieff Cabraser Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Against WageWorks, Inc; 13/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts WageWorks Investors to the Securities Class Action Linked to Delayed SEC Filing and the May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by; 05/04/2018 – Wageworks: Fincl Statements From 2016 and 2017 Should No Longer Be Relied Upon; 22/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating WageWorks, Inc. (WAGE) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to; 18/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action on Behalf of WageWorks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Pla; 20/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts WageWorks Investors To Restatement Announcement And CEO Resignation And Reminds Investors Of The May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 04/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against WageWorks, Inc. – WAGE; 05/04/2018 – Wageworks: Audit Found Material Weakness in Internal Control Related to Managing Change, Assessing Risk; 05/04/2018 – WageWorks Announces Organizational Changes and Provides Update on Financial Reporting Matters

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $372,308 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold CRZO shares while 65 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 89.78 million shares or 2.48% less from 92.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps reported 0% stake. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Mairs Pwr Inc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 28,706 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Lc stated it has 1.18 million shares. Swiss Retail Bank stated it has 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 142,974 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 280,271 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Point72 Asset Lp reported 0.03% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 52,570 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisory Services Ntwk Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 11,523 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability owns 60,462 shares. Nwq Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 1.45 million shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Regions Fincl has invested 0% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO).

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98B and $473.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 44,785 shares to 87,368 shares, valued at $3.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Inc Research Holdings Cl A Ord by 19,636 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,260 shares, and has risen its stake in Quintiles Transnational Holdings Ord.

