As Waddell & Reed Finl (WDR) Share Price Declined, Heartland Advisors Upped Position by $1.94 Million; Moab Capital Partners Increased Red Hat (RHT) Position by $6.59 Million; Stock Price Were Volatile

Moab Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 83.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc bought 36,190 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 79,290 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.49 million, up from 43,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 30/05/2018 – CARAHSOFT GETS DOD BLANKET BUY PACT FOR RHT SOFTWARE, SERVICES; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Announces 2018 Women in Open Source Award Winners; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with UNICEF Innovation to Accelerate `Big Data’ for Social Good; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox and Red Hat Deliver Enhanced Performance and Simplicity for NFV Infrastructure and Agile Cloud Data Centers; 21/03/2018 – CloudBees Jenkins Enterprise Now Available for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Waddell & Reed Finl Inc (WDR) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 114,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 676,550 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.70 million, up from 562,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Waddell & Reed Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.48% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $16.8. About 844,676 shares traded or 10.58% up from the average. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) has declined 9.56% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.56% the S&P500. Some Historical WDR News: 24/04/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. Provides Notice of Conference Call; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Euronet; 30/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mast Therapeutics, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, Smart, Waddell & Reed Financial, Quali; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Aspen Tech; 01/05/2018 – WADDELL & REED 1Q EPS 56C, EST. 54C; 08/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281713 – WEST WADDELL COMPRESSOR STATION; 01/05/2018 – WADDELL & REED 1Q OPER REV. $297.6M, EST. $289.0M; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282461 – WEST WADDELL RANCH BAT 67; 09/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281763 – WADDELL COMPRESSOR STATION; 02/05/2018 – Cristian Măcelaru to Become New Chief Conductor of WDR Sinfonieorchester

Moab Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $470.71M and $421.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barings Bdc Inc by 67,774 shares to 96,050 shares, valued at $942,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 3.29M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 323,175 shares, and cut its stake in Air Transport Services Grp Inc (NASDAQ:ATSG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 480,140 were reported by Indexiq Advsr Limited Liability. Connecticut-based Paloma Prns Management Com has invested 0.09% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 247,890 shares. Huntington Bankshares holds 0% or 1,336 shares in its portfolio. Invesco has invested 0.04% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Farmers Bank, Kentucky-based fund reported 21 shares. Bamco Ny stated it has 41,811 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Andra Ap holds 0.19% or 35,900 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6.97M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.06% or 36,921 shares. Cibc World Markets Corp invested 0.15% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership reported 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 5 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ashfield Prns Limited Liability Corp stated it has 22,196 shares. Gabelli And Inv Advisers Inc holds 247,781 shares or 5.82% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold WDR shares while 84 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 74.69 million shares or 0.19% less from 74.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds owns 1.36 million shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). 56,379 are owned by Trexquant Invest L P. Manufacturers Life The holds 0% of its portfolio in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) for 49,162 shares. Glenmede Tru Communication Na has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Kemnay Advisory Service accumulated 0.24% or 63,345 shares. Washington-based Parametric Assoc Lc has invested 0.01% in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Legal General Group Incorporated Public Limited Liability Com reported 0% in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Benjamin F Edwards Com holds 0% or 390 shares. Loomis Sayles LP holds 0% or 1,449 shares. Amer Century holds 0% or 253,368 shares. Synovus Financial reported 3,622 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership owns 0.02% invested in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) for 3.45M shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 9,950 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) for 117,752 shares.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 34,866 shares to 512,996 shares, valued at $11.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 51,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,432 shares, and cut its stake in Dril (NYSE:DRQ).

