As Waddell & Reed Finl (WDR) Market Valuation Declined, Continental Advisors Boosted Position by $3.65 Million; Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Increased Its Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Holding by $818,412; Valuation Declined

Continental Advisors Llc increased its stake in Waddell & Reed Finl Inc (WDR) by 429.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc bought 214,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The hedge fund held 264,705 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waddell & Reed Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.65% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $15.31. About 741,868 shares traded. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) has declined 9.56% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.56% the S&P500. Some Historical WDR News: 08/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281713 – WEST WADDELL COMPRESSOR STATION; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Withdraws Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc.’s Ratings; 12/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281921 – EAST WADDELL RANCH BAT 45; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in QTS Realty; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282461 – WEST WADDELL RANCH BAT 67; 01/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed 1Q EPS 56c; 12/04/2018 – Deputy national security advisor Ricky Waddell is leaving the White House; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282446 – EAST WADDELL RANCH BAT116; 16/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Holding in Marrone Bio (Correct); 08/05/2018 – Chmn Waddell Gifts 242 Of Northern Trust Corp

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 3.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab bought 9,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 320,829 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.98 million, up from 311,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $73.46. About 977,109 shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE IN PACT LYONDELLBASELL FOR PETROCHEMICAL PLANT; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Sees $150M Run-Rate Cost Synergies Witin 2 Years of Acquisition of A. Schulma; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-LyondellBasell doubles plastics business with $2.25 bln Schulman deal (Feb. 15); 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Announces Unconditional Antitrust Clearance From Chinese State Admin of Market Regulation; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT REITERATED ITS INTENTION OF MAINTAINING PRESENCE IN PETROCHEMICAL SECTOR – FILING; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM: ODEBRECHT DENIES IT HAS RECEIVED LYONDELLBASELL OFFER; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulman Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 14/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL, SUEZ BEGIN OPERATING PLASTICS RECYCLING VENTURE; 03/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Among Top Corporate Donors to United Way of Greater Houston for 2017 Campaign

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold WDR shares while 84 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 74.69 million shares or 0.19% less from 74.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 51,828 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mufg Americas Hldgs owns 789 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Synovus Fincl Corp accumulated 3,622 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James & reported 198,613 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Blackrock holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) for 11.65 million shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Matarin Capital Ltd Com reported 653,453 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt invested in 1.54 million shares or 0.34% of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp holds 0% or 39,136 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset reported 184,830 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 152,634 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Michigan-based Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Limited has invested 0.05% in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) or 4,888 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt reported 2,177 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voya Investment Mngmt reported 75,445 shares.

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00M and $215.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 28,921 shares to 33,179 shares, valued at $940,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 51,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,509 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (Call) (NYSE:C).

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 34,367 shares to 111,844 shares, valued at $29.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 83,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 276,302 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO).