As Wabtec (WAB) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Mirae Asset Global Investments Has Boosted Stake; Edgestream Partners LP Trimmed Its Holding in Nasdaq (NDAQ) by $4.81 Million

Edgestream Partners Lp decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 48.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp sold 50,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The hedge fund held 52,881 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.09M, down from 102,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $100.68. About 485,042 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 24/05/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT CLPS.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 18/04/2018 – NASDAQ NORDIC INET MKTS OPENING AUCTION AT CET 14:00 SITE B; 06/04/2018 – Curis Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 16/03/2018 – Liberty Tax Receives Notice of Second Delinquent Form 10-Q Filing From Nasdaq; 01/05/2018 – Nasdaq Invites the 2018 Altair Enlighten Award Winners to Participate in the Opening Market Bell Ceremony in Times Square; 24/04/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Falls 96.39 Points (1.35%); 08/05/2018 – Emblem enters into Advisory Agreement with e.vestor Communications Inc; 08/05/2018 – Hunt Mining Signs First Gold Concentrate Agreement With Ocean Partners USA Inc; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 27/03/2018 – Pernix Therapeutics Announces Return to Market of Zohydro® ER with BeadTek® 20 mg

Mirae Asset Global Investments increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 27.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments bought 8,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 40,576 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.91 million, up from 31,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $74.03. About 1.64M shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 22/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE TO DESIGNATE FOR NOMINATION THREE INDEPENDENT BOARD MEMBERS TO COMBINED CO FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE; 03/04/2018 – DOJ: Knorr, Wabtec Settlement Prohibits Companies from Maintaining Employee ‘No-Poach’ Agreements; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC, GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE; GE TO GET $2.9 BLN CASH; 03/04/2018 – DOJ IN SETTLEMENT W/ KNORR-BREMSE AG, WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE; 20/04/2018 – GE exploring merging transport business with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – OBTAINED FULL COMMITMENTS FOR $2.9 BLN BRIDGE FACILITY AND EXPECTS TO PUT IN PLACE PERMANENT DEBT FINANCING PRIOR TO DEAL CLOSING; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: We Expect the Much Larger GE Transportation Merger Will Be a More Challenging Undertaking For Wabtec Than Faiveley; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO SELL PORTION OF ASSETS OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO WABTEC; 21/05/2018 – GE’s Transportation Unit To Merge With Wabtec In A Deal Valued At $11.1 Billion — MarketWatch

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. On Friday, August 9 GENERAL ELECTRIC CO sold $1.19B worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) or 16.97M shares. $503,520 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) was bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E on Thursday, May 23. 3,000 Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares with value of $193,530 were bought by DeNinno David L.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold WAB shares while 205 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 36.06% less from 287.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct has 3,284 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Petrus Trust Co Lta has 185,000 shares for 2.35% of their portfolio. Florida-based Dudley And Shanley has invested 5.17% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Gru One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 20 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Com invested in 615,013 shares. Pension Serv invested in 0.01% or 43,047 shares. Eagle Asset owns 599,447 shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx invested in 11,672 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Whitnell & holds 41 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Fund, a Kentucky-based fund reported 3,374 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg reported 603,096 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 39,010 shares. Hudock Group Ltd Liability Corp reported 55 shares. Farmers Retail Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB).

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74 billion and $14.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 235,647 shares to 32,882 shares, valued at $4.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 16,739 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 580,725 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Weâ€™re Not Impressed By Wabtec Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:WAB) 5.3% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wabtec To Consolidate Boise And Erie Operations – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 16, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Wabtec Derailed in August – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85M and $886.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 81,751 shares to 260,845 shares, valued at $4.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) by 40,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,679 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA).

More notable recent Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Is Nasdaq (NDAQ) Up 2.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why it is Wise to Invest in Nasdaq (NDAQ) for Now – Nasdaq” published on September 28, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: Oppenheimer Starts Nasdaq OMX Group Inc. (NDAQ) at Outperform – StreetInsider.com” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq’s (NDAQ) August Volume Increases Year Over Year – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Hold Nasdaq Stock in Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Analysts await Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 5.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.15 per share. NDAQ’s profit will be $199.28 million for 20.80 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Nasdaq, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.