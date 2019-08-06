As Wabtec (WAB) Valuation Rose, Holder Speece Thorson Capital Group Has Lifted Position; As Intel (INTC) Stock Price Declined, Oppenheimer Asset Management Has Lowered Holding

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc sold 15,619 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 309,257 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.61M, down from 324,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $47.02. About 9.32 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CEO SAYS COUNTING ON LEADERS TO RESOLVE US-CHINA ISSUES-CONF CALL; 29/04/2018 – China’s $140 billion push to topple Intel, Samsung and TSMC; 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL REPORTS OVER $70M NEW INVESTMENTS IN 12 STARTUPS; 14/03/2018 – @petenajarian is looking to hit another home run with his Fast Pitch on $INTC; 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon; 21/05/2018 – Intel Puts Its Own Spin on Quantum Computing — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at GSMA Mobile World Congress Shanghai Jun 29; 21/03/2018 – Intel Editorial: One Simple Truth about Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: lt’s Already Here; 08/05/2018 – DigiTimes: Intel reportedly suspends H310 supply on tight 14nm capacity; 20/03/2018 – Global Hyperscale Data Centers Markets Report 2018: Major Players are Brocade Communications Systems, DataCore Software, Hitachi Data Systems, Intel, Neustar and Pure Storage – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 36.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 19,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The hedge fund held 74,265 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.48 million, up from 54,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $72.37. About 642,403 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 24/04/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY18 EPS $3.80; 07/05/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP WAB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.87, REV VIEW $4.19 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – DOJ Says Knorr, Wabtec Settlement Will Restore Competition for Employees in U.S. rail industry; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump’s ZTE U-turn; Xerox-Fujifilm; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO ALSO COMPLETE SPIN-OFF OR SPLIT-OFF OF PORTION OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO GE SHAREHOLDERS; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE, CO’S FREIGHT SEGMENT WILL BE HEADQUARTERED IN CHICAGO; 21/05/2018 – GE, WABTEC LEADERS DISCUSS DEAL IN CONFERENCE CALL; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE WILL BE PAID A $2.9 BILLION UP-FRONT CASH PAYMENT; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Locomotive Unit With Wabtec in $11.1 Billion Merger

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aristotle Capital Boston Limited Company holds 0.81% or 211,332 shares. Macroview Investment Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 5 shares. Moreover, Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma has 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). First Mercantile Trust Communication holds 559 shares. Guardian Life Ins Communication Of America reported 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Trust Department Mb Bankshares N A stated it has 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 0.05% or 70,551 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 0.29% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Stone Run Cap Limited Liability Company holds 1.76% or 48,583 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania Tru has invested 0.08% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Triangle Wealth Mgmt holds 0.25% or 3,068 shares in its portfolio. Appleton Prtnrs Ma owns 34,677 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Creative Planning reported 9,726 shares. 34,535 are owned by Stoneridge Investment Prtn Limited.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00 million and $363.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) by 28,619 shares to 57,461 shares, valued at $9.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in M & T Bank Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 2,494 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,998 shares, and cut its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.35 million activity. 8,000 shares were bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E, worth $503,520. NEUPAVER ALBERT J bought $652,600 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Tuesday, May 21.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85B and $4.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 20,376 shares to 50,323 shares, valued at $980,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,694 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,328 shares, and has risen its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO).

