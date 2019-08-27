As Wabtec (WAB) Valuation Rose, Harvey Investment Co Boosted Its Holding; As Whirlpool (WHR) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Tradition Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position

Harvey Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corporation (WAB) by 29.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc bought 56,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 245,341 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.09 million, up from 188,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $66.02. About 1.15 million shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 30/05/2018 – General Electric Company Reports 10.9 % Stake In Wabtec; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Wabtec’s Ratings Outlook To Negative From Stable; Affirms Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating; 21/05/2018 – GE Jumpstarts Overhaul With $11.1 Billion Wabtec Rail Deal (Video); 21/05/2018 – GE: WABTEC CHAIRMAN NEUPAVER HAS BEEN RE-APPOINTED EXEC CHAIR; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP; 12/04/2018 – Wabtec Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Says GE to Receive $2.9B in Cash at Closing, GE and Its Holders to Get a 50.1% Ownership Interst; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – WABTEC CHAIRMAN, ALBERT J. NEUPAVER HAS BEEN RE-APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 22/05/2018 – This week kicked off with a standout “Merger Monday,” including GE’s $11.1 billion deal to merge its transportation business with U.S. manufacturer Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – OBTAINED FULL COMMITMENTS FOR $2.9 BLN BRIDGE FACILITY AND EXPECTS TO PUT IN PLACE PERMANENT DEBT FINANCING PRIOR TO DEAL CLOSING

Tradition Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) by 29.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc bought 9,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 42,011 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.58M, up from 32,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $135.86. About 440,823 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Robinson Sears Hometown Store; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Capital Management Exits Position in Whirlpool; 15/05/2018 – Whirlpool fridge model declared safe after London’s Grenfell fire; 09/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Whirlpool of India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 24/04/2018 – Nidec accelerates M&A with $1bn purchase of Whirlpool unit; 17/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Annual Stockholders’ Meeting Results; 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool is Presenting #SensingYourWorld Campaign at Fuorisalone; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Fergus Falls Sears Hometown Store; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q EPS $1.30; 26/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sets Dutch Auction Price Range of $150-$170 A Share

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. $503,520 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) was bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E. Shares for $193,530 were bought by DeNinno David L on Tuesday, May 21. Another trade for 16.97 million shares valued at $1.19B was made by GENERAL ELECTRIC CO on Friday, August 9.

Harvey Investment Co Llc, which manages about $445.75M and $582.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX) by 8,478 shares to 506,554 shares, valued at $26.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 6,361 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 244,224 shares, and cut its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

