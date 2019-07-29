As Wabtec (WAB) Valuation Declined, Triangle Securities Wealth Management Cut Its Stake; United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Declined While Sunbelt Securities Has Raised Position

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 86.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 19,096 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,068 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $469,000, down from 22,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $71.84. About 1.23M shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of Wabtec, With Senior Unsecured At Baa3, On Announced Merger With Ge Transportation; Outlook Negative; 03/04/2018 – DOJ Says Knorr, Wabtec Settlement Will Restore Competition for Employees in U.S. rail industry; 21/05/2018 – GE, WABTEC LEADERS DISCUSS DEAL IN CONFERENCE CALL; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE ABOUT $150M OF ANNUAL CASH TAX SAVINGS FOR NEXT 15 YEARS; 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 03/04/2018 – DOJ REQUIRES KNORR,WABTEC TO END PACTS NOT TO COMPETE FOR STAFF; 21/05/2018 – GE merges transport unit with Wabtec in $11.1bn deal; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time Ratings to Wabtec Corporation; 20/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE TO DESIGNATE FOR NOMINATION THREE INDEPENDENT BOARD MEMBERS TO COMBINED CO FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE

Sunbelt Securities Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 109.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc bought 6,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,530 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, up from 5,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $120.58. About 8.53M shares traded or 155.26% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 13/04/2018 – Goldman Veteran Running London Bourse Opens Door to Mega Tie-Ups; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees 2018 Capex $6.5 Billion-$7 Billion; 29/05/2018 – Zcube Launches the Third Edition of Open Accelerator for Start-Ups in the Central Nervous System and Respiratory Areas; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Average Daily Package Volume Up 4.6%; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Results Include the Adoption of New Acctg Standards for Pension and Rev Recognition; 04/04/2018 – Carvana Ups Car Buying Horsepower in Lexington, Offering Free Delivery; 30/05/2018 – UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES INJURED BY EXPLOSION AT LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY FREIGHT FACILITY; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON UPS PRODUCTION GROWTH FORECAST TO 2-3%/YR THROUGH 2022; 05/03/2018 Clean Transportation Pioneer and UPS Global Fleet Innovator Mike Britt Joins First Priority Group’s Advisory Board

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. Another trade for 150 shares valued at $16,731 was made by Cesarone Nando on Wednesday, February 13.

Sunbelt Securities Inc, which manages about $158.18 million and $200.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agnc Invt Corp by 37,775 shares to 82,252 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IDV) by 74,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,599 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Invsts Mngmt holds 99,168 shares. 69,900 were reported by Hennessy Advsr Inc. Annex Advisory Services Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 2,021 shares. Boys Arnold And accumulated 5,828 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership holds 0.2% or 88,777 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Lp invested 1.03% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Laffer Investments holds 5,885 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ghp Invest Advsrs Inc invested in 0.12% or 8,216 shares. Sandy Spring Financial Bank holds 0.13% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 13,202 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has 49,395 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cap Planning Advisors Lc has 0.15% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 4,450 shares. West Virginia-based Wesbanco State Bank has invested 0.28% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Royal London Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 96,530 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt reported 0.02% stake.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. KASSLING WILLIAM E bought 8,000 shares worth $503,520. DeNinno David L bought $193,530 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Tuesday, May 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gates Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 3.32% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Barnett & Incorporated has invested 0.83% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Counsel Limited Company holds 4.84% or 898,351 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 13,936 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 468 shares. Mountain Pacific Advisers Incorporated Id reported 220,743 shares or 1.56% of all its holdings. 2,012 are owned by Brown Brothers Harriman And Com. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 0.04% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Raymond James Na holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 2,872 shares. Moreover, Riverhead Ltd has 0.01% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 2,653 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 0.12% stake. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt accumulated 0.02% or 993 shares. Essex Management Co Limited Liability Co reported 0.13% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). North Star Inv Management Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 562 shares. Torch Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB).

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85M and $190.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 14,693 shares to 39,765 shares, valued at $4.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 4,024 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc.

Analysts await Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 2.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.96 per share. WAB’s profit will be $159.56M for 18.33 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Wabtec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.55% negative EPS growth.