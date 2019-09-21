As Wabtec (WAB) Stock Value Rose, Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has Upped Holding by $1.48 Million; Fir Tree Increases Holding in Extended Stay Amer (STAY)

Fir Tree Inc increased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 232.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc bought 2.03 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 2.90 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.96 million, up from 871,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $14.45. About 909,583 shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION 4.8% TO $0.22/PAIRED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 09/04/2018 – ESH Hospitality, Inc. Announces Appointment of Bruce N. Haase to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +3.7%; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Extended Stay America ‘BB-‘ Rtg Otlk To Positive; 07/03/2018 FocusPoint announces direct investment private placement on acquisition of twenty-five (25) Extended Stay America (“ESA”) hotel; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Announces Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC QTRLY COMPARABLE SYSTEM-WIDE REVPAR GROWS 3.7%

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 660.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought 20,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 23,342 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72 million, up from 3,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $74.03. About 1.64M shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – GE merges transportation unit with Wabtec in $11.1 bln deal; 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC TO RETAIN NAME AFTER GE TRANSPORTATION DEAL; 21/04/2018 – DJ Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAB); 15/05/2018 – Wabtec Shareholders Approve Company Proposals At Annual Meeting; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – OBTAINED FULL COMMITMENTS FOR $2.9 BLN BRIDGE FACILITY AND EXPECTS TO PUT IN PLACE PERMANENT DEBT FINANCING PRIOR TO DEAL CLOSING; 21/05/2018 – GE to merge transportation unit with Wabtec in $11.1 bln deal; 16/04/2018 – Knorr and WABTEC Employees File Antitrust Lawsuit to Recover Damages Stemming From Employers’ “No-Poach” Conspiracy; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $11.1 BILLION; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE TO DESIGNATE FOR NOMINATION THREE INDEPENDENT BOARD MEMBERS TO COMBINED CO FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold STAY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 174.74 million shares or 0.94% more from 173.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Investment Limited Liability Com holds 2.54 million shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Sterling Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.41% or 2.51 million shares. International Gru, New York-based fund reported 3,041 shares. Citigroup Incorporated accumulated 0% or 29,357 shares. 686,252 are held by Thrivent Finance For Lutherans. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 159,766 shares. Amg Funds Limited reported 60,745 shares. Fil Limited holds 0.09% or 3.64M shares. Moreover, Hsbc Public Ltd Co has 0% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 123,246 shares. Blackrock reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Carroll Associates Inc holds 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) or 629 shares. Fund Mngmt Sa holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 600,383 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt reported 81,958 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 15,531 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jennison Associates Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY).

Fir Tree Inc, which manages about $18.45 billion and $999.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capitol Invt Corp Iv by 230,628 shares to 1.57M shares, valued at $16.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (Call) (NYSE:C) by 2.03 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,000 shares, and cut its stake in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI).

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $293,938 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Nicholson Brian T., worth $147,644.

More notable recent Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares advance on U.S.-China trade progress, ECB easing – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is MOGU Trading 80% Below Its IPO Price? – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “U.S. biofuel credits slump ahead of Trump meeting with senators -traders – Nasdaq” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Extended Stay to offer notes through subsidiary – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Aurora Cannabis Stock Looks Overvalued Here – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “BNSF progresses on battery-electric locomotive – Dallas Business Journal” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Avoid Wabtec For Now – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Wabtec Reports 1Q Results, Affirms Adjusted Guidance – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “August IMX Reveals Investors Remain Bullish On Blue-Chips, Bearish On China – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. DeNinno David L bought 3,000 shares worth $193,530. $503,520 worth of stock was bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E on Thursday, May 23. On Friday, August 9 the insider GENERAL ELECTRIC CO sold $1.19 billion.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold WAB shares while 205 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 36.06% less from 287.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory stated it has 33,999 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs invested in 0.01% or 2,687 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt stated it has 10,336 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 1,477 were reported by Utd Fire Group. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 449,116 shares. Moreover, First Fincl In has 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 27 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 18,736 shares or 0% of the stock. Hudock Capital Group Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 55 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr owns 96 shares. The West Virginia-based Security Tru Company has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Duncker Streett And Incorporated has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Daiwa Securities Grp Inc accumulated 40,367 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Rampart Inv Mngmt Co Limited Liability Com invested in 0.07% or 8,762 shares. Farallon Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 6.57M shares.