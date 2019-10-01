As Wabtec (WAB) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Mawer Investment Management LTD Cut Its Position by $408,605; Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Decreased Cvs Health Com (CVS) Holding as Stock Declined

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd sold 5,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 351,045 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.19M, down from 356,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $71.86. About 746,685 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 03/04/2018 – U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SAYS IT REQUIRES KNORR AND WABTEC TO TERMINATE UNLAWFUL AGREEMENTS NOT TO COMPETE FOR EMPLOYEES; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $11.1 BILLION; 20/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 20/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: GE Nears Deal to Merge Transportation Unit With Wabtec; 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE, CO’S FREIGHT SEGMENT WILL BE HEADQUARTERED IN CHICAGO; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE 15% CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR 1; 16/04/2018 – Wabtec Announces Earnings Release Date; 21/04/2018 – DJ Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAB); 03/04/2018 – DOJ IN SETTLEMENT W/ KNORR-BREMSE AG, WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation Com (CVS) by 72.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 41,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 15,686 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $855,000, down from 56,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $63.07. About 6.37 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross, Lyft, Walgreens and CVS partner to help patients get their scripts; 14/03/2018 – CVS Health Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 15/03/2018 – Capital BlueCross Teams up with CVS Health to Bring Pharmacists Teach® Program to Central Pa and Lehigh Valley Schools; 02/05/2018 – CVS Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 21/04/2018 – DJ CVS Health Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVS); 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Edwards Life, Exits CVS; 11/04/2018 – CVS Launches Program Aimed At Tackling High Cost Of Medication — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold WAB shares while 205 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 36.06% less from 287.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. Shares for $503,520 were bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E. Shares for $652,600 were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J. GENERAL ELECTRIC CO also sold $1.19 billion worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Friday, August 9.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93B and $15.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 191,876 shares to 2.92M shares, valued at $105.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Factset Research Systems Inc (NYSE:FDS) by 5,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,661 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, up 7.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.95 per share. WAB’s profit will be $192.80 million for 17.61 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Wabtec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.30B for 8.91 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $733.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 3,295 shares to 17,636 shares, valued at $6.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Large Cap Etf (SCHX) by 15,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,215 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp C (NYSE:BK).

