As Wabtec (WAB) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Amg Funds Raised Its Holding; Orinda Asset Management Cut New Residential Invt (NRZ) Stake by $481,744

Amg Funds Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 76.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc bought 5,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 12,702 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $936,000, up from 7,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $66.3. About 902,859 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 20/05/2018 – IBT: Exclusive: GE Nears Deal To Merge Transportation Unit With Wabtec; 21/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: GE exploring merging transport business with Wabtec; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC 1Q EPS 92C, EST. 90C; 03/04/2018 – Knorr, Wabtec agree to end pacts to not poach workers — U.S. Justice Dept; 22/05/2018 – Wabtec (WAB) Wabtec and GE Transportation to Merge (Transcript); 21/05/2018 – WABTEC INTO A DEFINITIVE PACT TO COMBINE W/ GE TRANSPORTATION; 25/04/2018 – Erie Times-News: Will Wabtec buy GE Transportation?; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC AFFIRMS YEAR GUIDANCE FOR REV. & EARNINGS/SHR; 03/04/2018 – U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SAYS IT REQUIRES KNORR AND WABTEC TO TERMINATE UNLAWFUL AGREEMENTS NOT TO COMPETE FOR EMPLOYEES; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – OBTAINED FULL COMMITMENTS FOR $2.9 BLN BRIDGE FACILITY AND EXPECTS TO PUT IN PLACE PERMANENT DEBT FINANCING PRIOR TO DEAL CLOSING

Orinda Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) by 8.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc sold 30,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 310,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24 million, down from 340,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $14.1. About 2.01 million shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING

Amg Funds Llc, which manages about $40.84 billion and $102.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teradata Corp Del (NYSE:TDC) by 15,534 shares to 18,373 shares, valued at $802,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) by 4,544 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,327 shares, and cut its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. $1.19 billion worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) was sold by GENERAL ELECTRIC CO on Friday, August 9. 10,000 Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares with value of $652,600 were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J. 8,000 shares valued at $503,520 were bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E on Thursday, May 23.

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18 million and $43.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 10,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global Net Lease Inc by 67,497 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Granite Pt Mtg Tr Inc.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $266,113 activity. 14,174 shares were bought by Saltzman David, worth $236,139 on Friday, May 3.