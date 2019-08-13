As Wabtec (WAB) Stock Value Rose, Holder Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trimmed Its Stake; Echostar (SATS) Holder Aqr Capital Management Has Upped Stake by $3.08 Million

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 67.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold 15,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 7,400 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $546,000, down from 22,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $66.73. About 2.48 million shares traded or 21.19% up from the average. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – Wabtec and GE Transportation to Merge, Creating Global Leader for Rail Equipment, Services and Software; 22/05/2018 – Wabtec (WAB) Wabtec and GE Transportation to Merge (Transcript); 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE, CO’S TRANSIT SEGMENT HEADQUARTERS WILL REMAIN IN PARIS; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS’ RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 21/05/2018 – General Electric to combine transport unit with Wabtec in $11.1bn deal; 03/04/2018 – DOJ IN SETTLEMENT W/ KNORR-BREMSE AG, WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE; 21/05/2018 – GE’s Transportation Unit To Merge With Wabtec In A Deal Valued At $11.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – Delachaux IPO team perseveres despite tough market conditions; 16/04/2018 – Knorr and WABTEC Employees File Antitrust Lawsuit to Recover Damages Stemming From Employers’ “No-Poach” Conspiracy; 20/05/2018 – GE Nears $20 Billion Deal To Sell Transportation Unit To Wabtec: Report — MarketWatch

Aqr Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Echostar Corp (SATS) by 26.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc bought 85,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.80% . The hedge fund held 411,561 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00M, up from 325,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Echostar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $41.07. About 263,489 shares traded. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) has risen 2.22% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SATS News: 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q-End Cash, Equivalents, Marketable Investment Securities $3.3B; 23/04/2018 – DJ EchoStar Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SATS); 10/05/2018 – EchoStar Posts $36.7M Losses on Investments in 1Q; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Enhances JUPITER System, the World’s Most Advanced Broadband Satellite Platform; 14/03/2018 – Global Eagle Entertainment Expands Aero Network from Hughes That Brings Faster Speeds and More Capacity with JUPITER Technology; 21/03/2018 – 4-H Names Cassandra lvie as the 2018 National 4-H Youth in Action Winner; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Ships First Gateways for the Ground Network to Support OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit Constellation; 12/03/2018 EchoStar Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Selected by Leading Oil Well Services Company to Provide Next Gen Rapid Deploy Communications Hub; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Adj EPS 16c

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $94.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 555,802 shares to 816,936 shares, valued at $171.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Patrick Inds Inc (NASDAQ:PATK) by 13,097 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,510 shares, and cut its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold SATS shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 42.89 million shares or 1.52% more from 42.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 37,312 shares or 0% of the stock. Sei Investments Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Sterling Capital Mngmt Lc reported 20,011 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 0.11% or 16,000 shares. Crosspoint Strategies Limited Liability Company owns 1,100 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Greenlight Capital has 1.55% invested in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) for 600,000 shares. Moreover, Parametric Port Assocs Limited has 0% invested in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Engineers Gate Manager LP stated it has 68,703 shares. Renaissance Tech has invested 0.11% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Amp Ltd owns 8,600 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 5,153 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt has 1,994 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Beese Fulmer Invest Management invested in 26,359 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Jbf Capital invested in 0.89% or 136,300 shares. 30,837 are owned by Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company.

More notable recent EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “36 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on May 20, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “PHSAT Selects the Hughes JUPITER System to Power Efficient and Reliable Connectivity for Businesses in the Philippines – PRNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Validea’s Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Joseph Piotroski – 3/3/2019 – Nasdaq” on March 03, 2019. More interesting news about EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Hughes India and Airtel Announce New Satellite Venture to Serve Enterprise and Government Customers in India – PRNewswire” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Wabtec Corporation’s (NYSE:WAB) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Senate Witnesses: Positive Train Control Still Faces Hurdles – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wabtec Will Produce Excellent Earnings Growth – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Wabtec Announces Pricing of Public Offering by Selling Stockholder – Business Wire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. Shares for $193,530 were bought by DeNinno David L on Tuesday, May 21. $1.19B worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) was sold by GENERAL ELECTRIC CO on Friday, August 9. 8,000 shares were bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E, worth $503,520.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Litman Gregory Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). United Services Automobile Association invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Park Corporation Oh reported 5,503 shares. Ls Inv Advsr accumulated 6,067 shares. Raymond James Na stated it has 2,872 shares. Meyer Handelman stated it has 12,002 shares. Carnegie Asset Ltd Liability Corporation owns 21,275 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Shine Advisory Svcs reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Loews has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Nomura Asset Management Limited has invested 0.02% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). 21 were accumulated by Sage Gp. Utah Retirement System accumulated 0.04% or 24,892 shares. The New York-based Rudman Errol M has invested 0.97% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). The Connecticut-based Mark Sheptoff Planning Lc has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB).

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 11,700 shares to 42,600 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 6,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,219 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).