As Wabtec (WAB) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cut Position; Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in Prologics (PLD)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Prologics Inc. (PLD) by 108.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc bought 5,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,417 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $821,000, up from 5,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Prologics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $80.03. About 2.76 million shares traded or 23.53% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 16.56% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROLOGIS AT ‘BBB+’-MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES FY2018 SHR $2.50 TO $2.60; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts DCT Industrial Rtgs On Watch Pos On Prologis Acqstn; 02/05/2018 – Prologis Declares Quarterly Dividends and Announces Results from Stockholder Meeting; 29/04/2018 – Prologis to Buy DCT Industrial Trust for $8.4 Billion; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – PLD CFO:PROLOGIS MAY CAPTURE 50% OF DCT’S HISTORICAL VOLUME; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.95 TO $3.01, EST. $2.91; 11/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nice Systems and Prologis; 07/03/2018 – FIBRA Prologis Declares Quarterly Distribution

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 67.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold 15,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,400 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $546,000, down from 22,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.73B market cap company. The stock increased 3.21% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $72.04. About 992,367 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE 15% CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR 1; 26/03/2018 – Wabtec Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Knorr, Wabtec agree to end pacts to not poach workers — U.S. Justice Dept; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – OBTAINED FULL COMMITMENTS FOR $2.9 BLN BRIDGE FACILITY AND EXPECTS TO PUT IN PLACE PERMANENT DEBT FINANCING PRIOR TO DEAL CLOSING; 03/04/2018 – DOJ Says Knorr, Wabtec Settlement Will Restore Competition for Employees in U.S. rail industry; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Wabtec’s Ratings Outlook To Negative From Stable; Affirms Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating; 20/05/2018 – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 20/05/2018 – GE SAID TO NEAR DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT W/WABTEC:RTRS; 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC AND GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 300 shares to 21,800 shares, valued at $38.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.35 million activity. NEUPAVER ALBERT J had bought 10,000 shares worth $652,600 on Tuesday, May 21. The insider KASSLING WILLIAM E bought $503,520.

Analysts await Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 2.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.96 per share. WAB’s profit will be $159.56M for 18.38 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Wabtec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $579.98 million and $412.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Auto Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6,905 shares to 28,087 shares, valued at $4.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.